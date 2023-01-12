Read full article on original website
With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great
The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
Toyota plans to produce 750,000 vehicles globally in February
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Wednesday said it plans to produce about 750,000 vehicles globally in February. The Japanese automaker said it aims to make about 300,000 vehicles domestically and about 450,000 overseas, and that it will continue to monitor the supply of auto parts, including semiconductors.
Reviewer buys 16TB portable SSD for $70, proves it’s a sham
Amazon won't deny that fraudulent reviews on its platform are a problem. And despite years of reports of fake storage products, listed with falsified reviews to cover up fake specs and performance claims, the scams keep coming. On Monday, Review Geek detailed its purchase of what an Amazon listing claimed...
