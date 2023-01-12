Henrico Schools to celebrate grand opening of ‘The Oak’ Jan. 17

Henrico County Public Schools officials will dedicate “The Oak,” a new community school complex housed in the old Highland Springs High school, Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a ceremony at 4:30 p.m., followed by an open house from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Officially known as The Oak Avenue Complex, the facility is a multipurpose center designed to connect Henrico County Public Schools students and families with community services and expand academic and career-readiness options. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The building has been divided to house a variety of functions, which include:

• the school division’s first full-service community school hub;

• the middle school campus of An Achievable Dream Certified Academy;

• the temporary home of the Advanced Career Education Center at Highland Springs.

The community school hub strategy is viewed by school system officials as a key step in a new strategy to connect students and families with community services. The approach will expand the use of school facilities, creating a one-stop shop where students and families can connect with organizations providing the services they need.

Challenges such as a lack of health care or nutritious food can affect students’ success in the classroom — something the new strategy aims to rectify. The strategy is powered by a partnership among HCPS’ Division of Family and Community Engagement, the Henrico Education Foundation, nonprofit organizations and community donors.

The Oak Avenue Complex will be the centerpiece of the strategy in the Varina District, and organizers hope eventually to create similar full-service hubs in Henrico’s other four magisterial districts. Each hub school will have “spokes” — more limited program sites — at nearby schools.

Families who want more information about services at The Oak Avenue Complex should contact the Division of Family and Community Engagement at (804) 226-5231.

The Achievable Dream Certified Academy at The Oak provides a dedicated space for students in grades 6-8 to continue the Achievable Dream program beyond elementary school. The public program is a partnership between HCPS and An Achievable Dream Inc., a nonprofit. It began in Henrico at Highland Springs Elementary School, where it continues.

The organization works with school divisions to teach social skills and promote “anytime, anywhere” learning, including additional field trips and crosscurricular activities. The program relies upon support from donors and also offers extended school days and a summer intersession.

The ACE Center at Highland Springs will be located at The Oak while its permanent home is undergoing a major renovation, expected to be completed by fall.

