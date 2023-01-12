ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Plans Spring East Coast Concerts

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will hit road for spring break, making stops in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Connecticut in May. The run of mid-Atlantic concerts begins on May 10th at Salvage Station in Asheville, NC. From there, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will travel north for shows at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville, VA (5/11), Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD (5/12), and finally the familiar Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT (5/13). The latter venue, a staple of the COVID-friendly pod-concert circuit, has played host to ten JRAD shows since opening for concerts in spring 2021.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy