Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will hit road for spring break, making stops in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Connecticut in May. The run of mid-Atlantic concerts begins on May 10th at Salvage Station in Asheville, NC. From there, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will travel north for shows at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville, VA (5/11), Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD (5/12), and finally the familiar Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT (5/13). The latter venue, a staple of the COVID-friendly pod-concert circuit, has played host to ten JRAD shows since opening for concerts in spring 2021.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO