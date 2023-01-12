VDOE seeking partners for summer meal program

The Virginia Department of Education is seeking partners to participate in the commonwealth’s Summer Food Service Program to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during months when school is not in session.

The department reimburses approved organizations for meals served and for associated administrative costs. In addition, all participants receive training and technical assistance from VDOE.

The Summer Food Service Program operates at sites such as schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and churches. Organizations that may qualify to participate in the program include public and private schools, local governments, public and nonprofit private residential summer camps, and faith-based and community-based non-profit organizations.

VDOE’s approximately 160 summer meals partner organizations served more than 13 million meals to Virginia’s children between June and August last year.

The program — which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — allows organizations to combine a feeding program with another activity in communities where at least 50 percent of the children are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

Information for organizations interested in applying to participate in the Summer Food Service Program — including details on application deadlines — is available on the VDOE website.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.