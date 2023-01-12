ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VDOE seeking partners for summer meal program

The Virginia Department of Education is seeking partners to participate in the commonwealth’s Summer Food Service Program to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during months when school is not in session.

The department reimburses approved organizations for meals served and for associated administrative costs. In addition, all participants receive training and technical assistance from VDOE.

The Summer Food Service Program operates at sites such as schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and churches. Organizations that may qualify to participate in the program include public and private schools, local governments, public and nonprofit private residential summer camps, and faith-based and community-based non-profit organizations.

VDOE’s approximately 160 summer meals partner organizations served more than 13 million meals to Virginia’s children between June and August last year.

The program — which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — allows organizations to combine a feeding program with another activity in communities where at least 50 percent of the children are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

Information for organizations interested in applying to participate in the Summer Food Service Program — including details on application deadlines — is available on the VDOE website.

Related
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8,...
Legislators push to strengthen ‘embarrassing’ campaign finance regulations

State lawmakers are continuing to push proposing legislation to strengthen the state’s campaign finance laws, which are considered some of the weakest in the country. HB 1552, proposed by Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, and more than 10 additional legislators, would prohibit candidates from converting contributions to an individual or a campaign for personal use, something that is already law on the federal level and most states. Simon has repeatedly introduced legislation that would further prohibit the personal use of campaign funds since he was first elected in 2014, to no avail.
Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation

Republican lawmakers are reviving school choice legislation as part of what they say is a push to strengthen parental rights and expand educational opportunities. On Thursday, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, held a press conference after filing House Bill 1508 to create the Virginia Education Account Program, a proposal that would allow parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses at private schools in Virginia.
Plate & Goblet: Tacos in Short Pump, top food trends, food for thought

If tacos are your thing, then get yourself over to Short Pump this week for the opening of Torchy’s Tacos (11120 West Broad Street). An open-to-the-public preview party featuring two free tacos per guest, queso, beer samples, a DJ, and swag giveaways was held Jan. 9, featuring Margaritas for a Cause, with all tips and proceeds from the sale of alcohol donated to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. And on opening day, Jan. 11, the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. received free queso for a year (restrictions apply), granted to each “Taco Junkie” via a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening t-shirt.
New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well

As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.”. “Which is pretty unusual for Libertarians,” said Leatherbury, a 43-year-old physician’s assistant from Newport News who just became...
