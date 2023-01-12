Late Tuesday, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive. Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar. Everyone the governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified.

8 HOURS AGO