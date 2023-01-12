Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
Coal Industry Wants Legislature's Help To Recruit And Train Miners
The West Virginia coal industry’s top lobbyist says mine companies are having trouble finding workers, and he’d like lawmakers to help recruit and train them. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, told members of the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday that West Virginia coal mines could hire several hundred workers, if it could find them.
wvpublic.org
Concerns Around Funding For 'Crisis Pregnancy Centers' This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Chris Schulz spoke with Margaret Pomponio, CEO of reproductive health and rights advocacy group WV FREE, to learn more about HB 2002. If passed, the bill would create the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Pregnancy Support program and fund Pregnancy Help Organizations to encourage women to give birth in the case of unplanned pregnancy.
wvpublic.org
An Interview With Senate President Blair And An MLK Day Celebration This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Chris Schulz sits down with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to talk about his plan for this year’s legislative session. Improvements to the state’s educational system, departmental restructuring and promised tax cuts are on Blair’s agenda this year. We also take...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services
Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Child Advocacy Network Releases Annual Report
In the past year, Child Advocacy Centers in West Virginia served 4,703 children which was a 20 percent increase in new children served in the last five years, according to a new report. On Tuesday morning, The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released an annual report of service from...
wvpublic.org
Gov. Justice Tests Positive For COVID-19
Late Tuesday, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive. Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar. Everyone the governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified.
wvpublic.org
Girl Scouts Display Projects, ACLU Promotes Issues At State Capitol
For the 60 days of the regular legislative session, organizations from around the state set up displays in the Capitol Rotunda to advocate for their individual causes. On Monday, West Virginia’s Girl Scouts brought much more than those tasty cookies to the legislature. The girls from the Black Diamond...
Comments / 1