Men’s Basketball Holds Off South Mountain In OT Win
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team completed a 2-0 week of basketball on Saturday afternoon after defeating the South Mountain Community College Cougars 60-58 in overtime. With the victory, the Roughriders now move to 6-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. It was a smooth...
Arizona Western, Glendale Await YC Basketball This Week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – After a brief return to home last week, the Yavapai College basketball teams are back on the road this week for matchups against the Arizona Western College Matadors and Glendale Community College Gauchos. The Games. The Roughriders head to Yuma, Arizona, on Wednesday, January 18, where...
Yavapai College Closes Due To Weather
Yavapai College is closed due to hazardous winter weather and ice. The school will remain closed. The school is closing due to unsafe road conditions, including icy and snow-covered roads in the community, as well as reduced visibility from the accumulation of snow and ice. Any students traveling to or from school should plan to use alternate routes, and be aware of local conditions.
Prescott’s Carlisto Family Acquires Raskin’s Jewelers
PRESCOTT, AZ (January 16, 2023) - Jim Carlisto and James Carlisto Jr., a father and son team, have acquired Raskin’s Jewelers, a third-generation family-owned, local jewelry company established in 1946. Jim Carlisto, Sr., a Prescott area resident, looked at several business opportunities. In his search, Jim learned the Raskin’s Jewelers store was closing its doors. With a history in the jewelry business, Jim Sr. approached owners, Greg and Renee Raskin with interest to buy. After discovering new-found commonalities and a shared passion for the industry, an agreement transpired.
Silent Witness Alert – Catch 22 Day 16 – Jonathan Sterling Mansfield $1,000 Reward
It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield. Between September 9 and September 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On September 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.
Unattended Death Investigation
On January 13th, 2023, at approximately 8:42 P.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to a Motel in the 1100 block of east Sheldon Street on a report of a person that fell into a fire pit. When Officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 65-year-old female with extensive burns to...
City Seeks New Applications for the Industrial Development Authority
PRESCOTT, AZ – The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Industrial Development Authority. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applications for the following Boards, Committees and Commissions:. Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take...
PANT ARRESTS LOCAL FENTANYL DEALER
PRESCOTT ARIZONA–Over the past thirty days, Partner’s Against Narcotic’s Trafficking (PANT) detectives received information that Kenneth Fraley (21) of Prescott was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Prescott area. On January 10, 2023, a search warrant on Fraley’s residence was served and executed. During the search detectives located.
