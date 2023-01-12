Read full article on original website
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favorite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov was the star of one of President Vladimir Putin's favorite films -- about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents. Now he is classified as a "foreign agent" and faces criminal investigation.
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world's largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.
Taiwan to allow women into military reserve force training as China fears grow
Taiwan's military on Tuesday rolled out plans to allow women to volunteer for reserve force training for the first time, as China continues to ramp up military pressure on the democratic self-ruled island.
Doctors in China say they are discouraged from writing COVID-19 as the cause of death on death certificates
Doctors in China say they have been instructed to not attribute deaths to COVID if the patient had underlying health diseases, Reuters reported.
Climate crisis 'an existential threat,' says Pakistani official at Davos
Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar tells Amanpour her country, still reeling from devastating floods, is "not interested in reparations" but is seeking "collaboration."
Europe's warm winter is robbing Putin of a trump card
Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, one question has troubled European governments more than almost any other: What happens if Moscow turns off the gas?
A spate of executions in Iran
Women's rights expert Sanam Naraghi Anderlini tells Amanpour a series of executions in Iran is meant to "scare people back into their homes" after months of protests.
European Commission president: Western allies need to 'step up' military support to Ukraine
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, after her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos where she said that Europe will stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."
The Brexiters are getting their bonfire of EU law – and democracy will lie in the ashes
The sign on the door says “Brexit delivery department”. Inside, an official fetches boxes overflowing with documents labelled EU red tape and EU legislation. A pause; a grunt of consternation; a cracking of knuckles. Then, to the exultant strains of Beethoven’s Ode To Joy, the papers are fed into a shredder.
Hear how Wagner mercenary made daring escape from Russia
Former Wagner mercenary Andrei Medvedev fled Russia, escaping to Norway through freezing conditions and dodging gunfire. Now he's speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
European car sales jump in December
BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased sharply in December, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday. The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose by 14.8% on the year to 1.091 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
Yen falls after Bank of Japan maintains ultra-easy policy
The yen plunged on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, defying market expectations that rising inflation could force the central bank to move away from low interest rates.
Crypto is a 'hot ball of money' with very little intrinsic value, hedge fund says
Crypto's biggest critics often argue that the digital assets have virtually no intrinsic value, that the technology underlying it has failed to prove its usefulness, and that the market for digital currency is built on little more than hype.
South Korea brought K-pop and K-dramas to the world. The Korean language could be next
Korean is one of the fastest-growing languages in the world, outpacing traditionally popular rivals like Chinese in multiple markets -- reflecting the global phenomenon many call the "Korean wave."
Former Wagner commander flees to Norway and seeks asylum
A former commander in Russia's Wagner private military company has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum after crossing that country's arctic border, according to Norwegian police and a Russian activist.
