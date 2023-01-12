Restaurant Week is just days away for several local spots around the region. It's an annual push to encourage people to support local businesses when they go out to eat. The Lawrence Park Dinor is one of many restaurants participating this year. This is the first year they decided to take part. Employees said they want to continue to grow in the community and welcome new customers even as staff and customers, deal with inflation.

ERIE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO