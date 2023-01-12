ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Supporting Local Restaurants During Inflation

Restaurant Week is just days away for several local spots around the region. It's an annual push to encourage people to support local businesses when they go out to eat. The Lawrence Park Dinor is one of many restaurants participating this year. This is the first year they decided to take part. Employees said they want to continue to grow in the community and welcome new customers even as staff and customers, deal with inflation.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Regional bank announces closures

A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Movies at Cranberry in Venango County Closes

Movies at Cranberry in Venango County has made the decision to officially close its doors. The owner made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the theater's expenses are surpassing the money coming in. Movies at Cranberry was reminding customers that the theater in Meadville will remain open, and that it...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Anxious Anglers Wait for Bay, Lakes to Freeze

A sunny day in Erie means a quiet day at East End Angler on East Lake Road, with only a handful of customers stopping by. That's bad news for owner Kirk Rudzinski, who has watched sales melt along with the snow. "Everybody goes to the bay, going out and getting...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Proposed Tax Would Fund Chautauqua Lake Clean Up Efforts

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — This week, an advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health is expected to announce plans for a new taxing district for those living along the body of water. On Thursday, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Sees an Increase in Weather Related Abandonment Cases

From snow to rain and temperature drops, our Northwestern Pennsylvania weather has been changing a lot this past month. Because of that the Erie Humane Society has been seeing frequent weather and abandonment related cases. The Humane Society wants to remind pet owners the dangers of leaving pets out in...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EMTA announces changes to two routes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
ERIE, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Otters and Erie's Black Wall Street Team Up for MLK Day Game

This MLK day, the Erie Otters teamed up with Erie's Black Wall Street to find ways to honor black community in the area and within the game. Co-founder and executive director of EBWS's, Kyra Taylor says what the partnership aims to do. "We had been talking for a few months...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Semi Takes out Traffic Lights, Wires on E. 26th St. in Erie

A semi truck took out multiple wires and lights in the City of Erie on Monday. The driver got lost and something sticking up from the top of the truck hit the wires at E. 26th and Elm St., according to personnel. Traffic was disrupted and slowed while city engineers...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Sports Commission Announces Major Funding Increase to Facility Grant Program

The Erie Sports Commission announced a major increase to funding available for potential recipients of its Facility Matching Funds Program. Erie Sports Commission (ESC) said available funds will nearly quadruple in size in 2023, with a total of $60,000 in matching funds available. The funding will assist local sports facilities...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

PSP locate missing Girard woman

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods

Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
RIPLEY, NY

