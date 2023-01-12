Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
WJHG-TV
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closures in the coming days around Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
Storm damage photos and video from south Alabama
(WKRG) — Strong storms swept through south Alabama Thursday morning and afternoon, damaging homes, snapping trees and tearing up power lines. WKRG News 5 is tracking damage across the area. Just before 1 p.m., reports of damage to homes and downed power lines south of Mount Vernon came in just as a tornado warning expired […]
Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
WJHG-TV
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
getthecoast.com
Eglin Base Exchange locations to close for inventory
On January 13, 2023, Eglin Air Force Base announced that the following Eglin Base Exchange locations will temporarily close at various times to complete an inventory of their stores beginning January 22. Here are the following closure times:. Eglin Main Store — closed Jan. 23. Eglin Class 6 —...
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
erienewsnow.com
Police & Rescue Crews Respond to Early Morning Crash on Bayfront Parkway
An early-morning crash down on the Bayfront brought out police and rescue crews. It happened a little after 3:00 a.m. this morning along the Bayfront Connecter, near State Street. Just one car involved, it wound up on its side, with three people inside. No word on any injuries, police are...
RSV affecting middle-aged adults in Gulf County
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local healthcare facilities said they saw more cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) this holiday season than in previous years. The virus is most common in young children and those over 65 but is affecting middle-aged adults at an unusually high rate. Monica Barfield is a Doctor of Nursing […]
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
wuwf.org
Trying a tiny solution to a big problem
The Council on Ageing of West Florida is taking a tiny bite out of the affordable housing crisis in Northwest Florida. With help from a grant from the AARP late last year, the council purchased two tiny homes to give two seniors a new start. “Housing is not normally under...
VIDEO: RV engulfed in flames on I-10 near Rangeline Road Thursday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A RV was engulfed in flames on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Thursday morning. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department reported no injuries and the cause of the fire remains unknown. News 5 has video of the scene through ALGO cams. A white RV was stopped on the interstate. The video […]
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
WALA-TV FOX10
Eight Mile man dies after 2-vehicle crash on I-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. ALEA said James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the...
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found in unmarked grave at cemetery in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating Monday after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, just north of Milton. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a heavy granite slab was removed from a plot...
thepulsepensacola.com
Sunday’s Child to Award $120,000 in Grants to Pensacola Area Nonprofits
Sunday’s Child, a Pensacola Bay Area member-based philanthropic group that promotes LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality by awarding grants to significant charitable and economic initiatives, recently held its annual Grant Season kickoff event to celebrate completion of its 2023 membership drive. President Jacey Cosentino announced the $120,000 raised from among its 182 members will enable the organization to award six grants of $20,000 each to Pensacola-area 501(c)3 nonprofits that demonstrate a commitment to diversity, inclusion and equality.
Comments / 0