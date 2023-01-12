ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine

The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
LAKE CITY, FL
fsunews.com

Florida State unveils new statue of former President John Thrasher

A new statue of former FSU President John Thrasher has been unveiled at Florida State’s campus. The statue was presented on Saturday, Nov. 19 and is located at the north end of Westcott Fountain. The sculpture recognizes and honors Thrasher’s Presidency and his impact on students and the university.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
laniercountynewsonline.com

Rules for Thee, but NOT for me!

RAY CITY, Georgia – Amid public conversation during the January Ray City Council meeting, Mayor Brenda Exum shared a personal yard waste burning story. Exum claimed that someone called the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) complaining that she was burning manmade (manufactured) material (bedding material) in her yard on November 11, 2021 in the middle of the afternoon violating state law. Since Exum’s public communication last week, a video has surfaced and was provided to the Lanier County News clearly showing that Exum was burning a thick mattress topper (manufactured item) in violation of Georgia State Law.
RAY CITY, GA
WCTV

Blackened Chicken Breakfast Bowl with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas shows us how to make a blackened chicken breakfast bowl. Wash and clean one chicken breast. Split into the middle—season both sides with onion powder, garlic powder, blackened seasoning, and parsley flakes. Heat your cast iron skillet or pan over medium to high heat with olive oil. Place chicken into skillet and allow to cook for 7 minutes on each side or until completely cooked. Then, take the chicken breast and slice it into small slices.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
VALDOSTA, GA
iheart.com

FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper

(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy