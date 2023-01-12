Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
WCJB
Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
seminoles.com
Florida State Cheerleaders Win National Championship, Golden Girls Among Top Three
Florida State’s coed cheerleading team won the UCA/UDA National Championship Sunday to cap a three-day competition held in Orlando, Fla. The Seminoles’ Golden Girls dance team finished third in the nation among Division 1A schools in the jazz competition. “I am beyond proud of all of my athletes,”...
fsunews.com
Florida State unveils new statue of former President John Thrasher
A new statue of former FSU President John Thrasher has been unveiled at Florida State’s campus. The statue was presented on Saturday, Nov. 19 and is located at the north end of Westcott Fountain. The sculpture recognizes and honors Thrasher’s Presidency and his impact on students and the university.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida RB Nay'Quan Wright announces in-state transfer destination
Nay’Quan Wright is staying in the Sunshine State. The former Florida running back will continue his career at USF after 4 seasons with the Gators. The Bulls announced Wright as a transfer signee for Alex Golesh’s program. Wright, a former 4-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High...
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Rules for Thee, but NOT for me!
RAY CITY, Georgia – Amid public conversation during the January Ray City Council meeting, Mayor Brenda Exum shared a personal yard waste burning story. Exum claimed that someone called the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) complaining that she was burning manmade (manufactured) material (bedding material) in her yard on November 11, 2021 in the middle of the afternoon violating state law. Since Exum’s public communication last week, a video has surfaced and was provided to the Lanier County News clearly showing that Exum was burning a thick mattress topper (manufactured item) in violation of Georgia State Law.
WCTV
Blackened Chicken Breakfast Bowl with Chef Ashley Douglas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas shows us how to make a blackened chicken breakfast bowl. Wash and clean one chicken breast. Split into the middle—season both sides with onion powder, garlic powder, blackened seasoning, and parsley flakes. Heat your cast iron skillet or pan over medium to high heat with olive oil. Place chicken into skillet and allow to cook for 7 minutes on each side or until completely cooked. Then, take the chicken breast and slice it into small slices.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FSU football: 3 defensive backs Patrick Surtain Sr. hire could impact
FSU football will likely officially announce the hire of the new defensive secondary coach Patrick Surtain Sr. soon. Reports broke about a week ago that the Noles would make that transition once Surtain Sr.’s playoff run with the Miami Dolphins ended. Well, they lost to the Buffalo Bills Sunday,...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
WALB 10
Full Interview: Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talks 10 years of the Kendrick Johnson case
Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer...
niceville.com
Drug trafficking offenses lead to 20 years in federal prison for Tallahassee man
FLORIDA – A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to just under 20 (239 months)...
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
WCTV
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
iheart.com
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
