Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem and Allentown mayors, local students in attendance as Josh Shapiro sworn in as next governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. - With Lehigh Valley leaders looking on, Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. He was sworn in Tuesday along with his Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis, the first Black Lieutenant Governor in the state's history. The cold and wet weather didn't dampen the spirits at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Republicans weigh in on prospects for productive relationship with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural speech was filled with hope. "Sitting behind me here today is the most well qualified and diverse set of public servants in our history. And I look forward to doing all of this work with them for you," said Shapiro. Some of those...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
HARRISBURG — For nearly two months, a team of advisers has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state. Their mission: reviewing state agency business and making recommendations to help guide Shapiro as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hazleton Area marching band set tone at governor's inauguration
The state champion Hazleton Area Marching Cougars set the tone for a new administration in Harrisburg by opening and closing the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Josh Shapiro outside the Capitol on Tuesday. After being asked to perform during the winter holidays, musicians practiced extra to prepare for the ceremony. With...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
WFMZ-TV Online
HAHS Marching Band performs during Shapiro Inauguration
HAHS Marching Band performs during Inauguration of the 48th Gover of Pennsylvania Joshua Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Harrisburg. Hazleton Area marching band set tone at governor's inauguration. The state champion Hazleton Area Marching Cougars set the tone for a new administration in Harrisburg by opening and closing...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Mexico Democrat reportedly targeted by failed GOP candidate responds to arrest
Solomon Peña, a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat, was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said. CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks to one of the victims Adriann Barboa.
WFMZ-TV Online
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Panel on Dr. Phil show weighs in on case of man accused of killing 4 students in Idaho
His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves. 28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself. "This has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Breathe easy, sleep easy: Lehigh Valley doctor recommends alternative to CPAP, for those struggling with sleep apnea
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's something 30 million Americans deal with, according to the American Medical Association: obstructive sleep apnea can cause you to stop breathing while you sleep, and lead to even greater health problems, if not treated. Doctors at St. Luke's have had success with a procedure that can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Shattered glass and a mangled entranceway remain after a witness said a woman who had just finished eating at the IHOP in Spring Township drove her car into the building. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
WFMZ-TV Online
422 crash Lower Pottsgrove
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Armand Hammer Boulevard exit. Officials expect the road to be closed approximately 4 hours.
WFMZ-TV Online
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. State offices. County offices. Municipal offices. Vast majority of banks. PennDOT driver license centers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man wields machete in road rage incident
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A man is facing charges after an apparent road rage incident in which police say he threatened people with a machete. It happened on Route 940 in Mount Pocono just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 31-year-old Matthew Eannuzzi got into an argument with another driver....
Comments / 1