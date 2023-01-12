ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hazleton Area marching band set tone at governor's inauguration

The state champion Hazleton Area Marching Cougars set the tone for a new administration in Harrisburg by opening and closing the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Josh Shapiro outside the Capitol on Tuesday. After being asked to perform during the winter holidays, musicians practiced extra to prepare for the ceremony. With...
HAZLETON, PA
Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
HAHS Marching Band performs during Shapiro Inauguration

HAHS Marching Band performs during Inauguration of the 48th Gover of Pennsylvania Joshua Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Harrisburg. Hazleton Area marching band set tone at governor's inauguration. The state champion Hazleton Area Marching Cougars set the tone for a new administration in Harrisburg by opening and closing...
HARRISBURG, PA
New Mexico Democrat reportedly targeted by failed GOP candidate responds to arrest

Solomon Peña, a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat, was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said. CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks to one of the victims Adriann Barboa.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Shattered glass and a mangled entranceway remain after a witness said a woman who had just finished eating at the IHOP in Spring Township drove her car into the building. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. State offices. County offices. Municipal offices. Vast majority of banks. PennDOT driver license centers.
Police: Man wields machete in road rage incident

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A man is facing charges after an apparent road rage incident in which police say he threatened people with a machete. It happened on Route 940 in Mount Pocono just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 31-year-old Matthew Eannuzzi got into an argument with another driver....
MONROE COUNTY, PA

