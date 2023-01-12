Read full article on original website
Road closures in Gulfport as MDOT works on overpass at MS Aquarium
MDOT will be working to install girders for the overpass at the Mississippi Aquarium. The Westbound and Eastbound lanes of Highway 90, from 25th Avenue to 15th Street, will be shut down. The following is the schedule for the closures and the recommended routes drivers should take:. January 19th night...
Beauvoir Road work completed ahead of schedule
Good news for Biloxi drivers, Beauvoir Road is open ahead of schedule. Here’s a recent look of the road from Biloxi City Councilman Paul Tisdale. You may recall, the southern portion of the road closed back on November 1st for water and sewer line work and then the road was repaved.
Parts of Government St. closing in Ocean Springs for sewer repairs
Looking ahead to tomorrow, a stretch of Government Street in Ocean Springs will be closed for a few days for sewer repairs. Starting at 8 tomorrow morning, one block of Government Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Magnolia Avenue will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m. so crews can make those repairs, that’s the block between the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center and the YMCA.
18-wheeler overturns on I-10 in Harrison County on Saturday
An investigation is underway into the cause of a weekend accident that shut down traffic for a time on I-10 in Harrison County. Around 9 Saturday night, a semi-truck going eastbound on I-10 was approaching the County Farm Road/ Long Beach exit when it jumped the median and crashed into the westbound lanes.
High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Raymond
With everybody off school for MLK Day, not too many local sporting events to cover, especially at the high school level, but an extra special MLK Classic in the Metro today, known as the Rumble in the South. Biloxi taking on Raymond at Mississippi College in what’s being considered a...
Reticent Warriors Tactics trains officers on the Gulf Coast
Reticent Warriors Tactics, a company based out of Savannah, Georgia, came to the Coast to help law enforcement improve and advance their skillsets. The courses and seminars teach mindset, shooting skills, and tactics that work in the real world. For the last two days, Bay St. Louis Police Department practiced fundamentals of patrol and tactical rifles and then will move forward starting tomorrow to advance tactical rifle training.
Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Mississippi State
An offer from Mississippi State going to Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr., who is now up to ten Division I offers total. The four-star junior defensive lineman also has looks from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida State, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Samford, and Texas.
Blood Center and Singing River team up to hold blood drive in Pascagoula
There’s no better time to donate blood than Blood Donor Awareness Month!. The Blood Center hosted a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church on behalf of Singing River Health System. There has been a nationwide blood shortage since COVID-19 and the blood amount needed is constantly struggling to be...
PRCC Cheer wins UCA National Title
The Pearl River Community College cheer squad bringing home more hardware as the Universal Cheerleaders Association Open All-Girls National Champions for the second year in a row. The Wildcats placed fourth in Saturday’s semi-finals before roll river rolling all the way to the top of Sunday’s standings. Pearl...
King Cake competition at the Ocean Springs Visitors Center
What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than eating a wide assortment of King Cake?. The Ocean Springs Chamber is hosting its annual King Cake Contest! Until February 28th, people are invited to come inside the visitors center, taste the Mardi Gras treats available, and then rate the dessert on a scale of one to five. The desserts switch out every four days to receive the same voting window.
Pool opening at YMCA in Ocean Springs tomorrow
After two months of renovations, YMCA’s pool in Ocean Springs is finally opening tomorrow at 5 a.m. The renovation cost $145,000 to do. In the pool, it has a brand new coat and seal along the concrete pool. The tiles that were coming undone are now fixed. Along the outside, the pool has brand new paint and light fixtures.
St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Arkansas and Tulsa
Busy weekend for St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, raking in not one, but two Division I offers from Arkansas and Tulsa. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he was previously committed early in his high school career and has other offers from Troy, Arkansas State, and UNLV.
Pass Christian alum Dustin Allison transferring from USM to PRCC
After spending a year in Hattiesburg, Southern Miss QB Dustin Allison running it back with Pearl River Community College as a reverse transfer. Prior to his time at USM, Allison spent two seasons in Poplarville, redshirting in 2020 before appearing in six games in 2021 with a couple of touchdown passes.
Coastwide MLK Jr. Celebration Parade in Biloxi
Marching down Division Street celebrating the man who had a dream, the Coastwide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Parade took place this afternoon in Biloxi. East Biloxi was full of joy and cheer, celebrating MLK with beads, candy, and band performances across the Coast. Several organizations showed their support for...
Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting
Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
Bellamy Brothers returning to Pascagoula for Grand Magnolia show
After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on March 3. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The March show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.
Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi selling allergy-friendly King Cakes
It’s King Cake season and one local plant-based café specializes in making King Cakes that are ideal for individuals with dietary restrictions. Makin’ Groceries on Howard Avenue in Biloxi dishes out vegan and gluten-free King Cakes during Carnival season, both of which are dairy-free, egg-free, and refined-sugar free.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church holds Wild Game Feast in Ocean Springs
A wild time was had at Dr. Martin King Jr. Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has hosted a ‘Wild Game Feast’ at MLK Park for more than 30 years. The event exudes aromas of an exotic fair and is held every year to celebrate...
Replica ship ‘The Pinta’ returns to Biloxi in February
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, will be open for dockside educational tours at Biloxi Schooner Pier next month. The Pinta was the first ship to spot land in the ‘new world’ on October 12th, 1492. The Pinta tours as a sailing museum for the purpose of educating the public and students on the ‘Caravel,’ a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.
Paradise Pier and Margaritaville Resort Job Fair
Today, Paradise Pier Fun Park and Margaritaville Resort Biloxi hosted a job fair. Both businesses are looking for motivated individuals to join their teams. The fair featured a variety of positions from amusement park ride operators to hotel and restaurant staff. Paradise Pier Fun Park is the long-awaited new addition...
