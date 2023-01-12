Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WREG
2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: Times, Dates, Opponents, TV Info
The Bengals’ win over the Ravens solidified the matchups for next week’s divisional round. View the original article to see embedded media. With the Bengals’ win over the Ravens in the books, the times and locations for next week’s divisional round have been set ahead of the final matchup of the wild-card round.
WREG
NFL World Reacts to Dolphins’ Fourth-Quarter Mistakes vs. Bills
Miami blew a golden opportunity to keep a potential go-ahead drive alive on fourth-and-one. Late in their AFC wild-card showdown against the Bills, the Dolphins faced fourth-and-one on their own 48-yard line. Buffalo clung to a 34–31 lead, as the Bills had been unable to shake unheralded quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Comments / 0