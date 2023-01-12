ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?

Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Environment Committee to Weigh Bear Management Policies

Lawmakers on the state Environment Committee will weigh at least two proposals this year to manage Connecticut’s expanding black bear population amid an increasing number of resident encounters with the animals. Since the session began earlier this month, legislators have proposed one bill that would require the state Department...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

The most popular, searched color in Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — What color is striking, easily recognizable, and stands out from the rest? In the battle of the hues, the color red was deemed most popular not only in Connecticut, but across the country. The web-based photo editor Pixlr analyzed Google searches for 22 different colors – excluding black and white – and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Connecticut proposal would cap annual rent increases at 2.5%

A Connecticut state senator has submitted a bill before the legislature that would cap yearly rent increases at 2.5 percent, and eliminate no-cause evictions, CT Insider reported. The bill, introduced by Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), would cap increases between landlords and tenants as well as agreements between tenants. Owner-occupied...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate

The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session.  On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE

