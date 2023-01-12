Read full article on original website
Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill
Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?
Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Environment Committee to Weigh Bear Management Policies
Lawmakers on the state Environment Committee will weigh at least two proposals this year to manage Connecticut’s expanding black bear population amid an increasing number of resident encounters with the animals. Since the session began earlier this month, legislators have proposed one bill that would require the state Department...
Connecticut families say heating assistance programs aren't enough help, calling on elected officials to help lower bills
DERBY, Conn. — With the rising costs of home heating oil, families across Connecticut sat down with elected officials Tuesday morning to explain why even with federal energy assistance programs in place, they're still struggling. "Why? How did we get here and how do we fix it so we...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Controlling High Healthcare Costs for State, Municipal Employees
Controlling the skyrocketing cost of healthcare has been a challenge for Connecticut lawmakers for years now. One of the people at the center of trying to achieve that is newly-elected Comptroller Sean Scanlon. Mike Hydeck: You had a release this week on something called the partnership plan. For people who...
Federal lawsuit filed against DEEP Commissioner Dykes over handguns in state parks
A lawsuit opposing Connecticut's restrictions on carrying handguns in state parks has been filed in federal court. The post Federal lawsuit filed against DEEP Commissioner Dykes over handguns in state parks appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Date set for special elections to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) set a date for special elections to fill three open seats in the Connecticut House of Representatives.
Connecticut lawmakers, poison control officials warn of risks edibles pose to children
Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut, state lawmakers and poison control officials are warning parents about the dangers edibles pose to children.
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
nepm.org
Western Massachusetts community leaders hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will visit
Some western Massachusetts municipal leaders are hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will be visiting. That's after a new report came out on former Gov. Charlie Baker's visits to communities across the state. Baker made 45 official public appearances in Springfield during his eight years in office, according to The Boston Globe...
All Connecticut Walmarts will go bagless on Jan. 18
Walmart is eliminating single-use plastic and paper bags in its Connecticut stores.
The most popular, searched color in Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — What color is striking, easily recognizable, and stands out from the rest? In the battle of the hues, the color red was deemed most popular not only in Connecticut, but across the country. The web-based photo editor Pixlr analyzed Google searches for 22 different colors – excluding black and white – and […]
therealdeal.com
Connecticut proposal would cap annual rent increases at 2.5%
A Connecticut state senator has submitted a bill before the legislature that would cap yearly rent increases at 2.5 percent, and eliminate no-cause evictions, CT Insider reported. The bill, introduced by Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), would cap increases between landlords and tenants as well as agreements between tenants. Owner-occupied...
WKTV
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut
NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate
The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session. On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
fox61.com
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
