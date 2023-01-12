Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Council Approves Updated Remote Work Policy
OCEAN CITY – Working from home for many employees has become part of the post-pandemic landscape, but resort officials have approved a revised policy clearly defining the requirements. During COVID, many non-essential employees were not only allowed to, but required to, work from home. Private sector telework policies proved...
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it. Rod Pond, also known as RCP, began his journey today by...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Canalside Bait and Tackle Shop in North Wildwood for Sale $3,250,000
Unique opportunity for the entrepreneur looking for waterfront property located at 1710 Delaware Avenue, North Wildwood NJ. Currently it is a bait and tackle shop that sells live Crabs. The property does have a working kitchen, Dock with 9 boat slips and a second floor 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment. The Property has the potential to become a destination restaurant or live up stairs and enjoy the salt life while running your business out of the first floor..
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
Cape Gazette
Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns
The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
Ocean City Today
Tug boat, seven crew members rescued off coast of Ocean City
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug boat towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City. . According to a news release from the Coast Guard, a crew member aboard the tug Legacy notified watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller. The vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. The crew attempted to regain tow of the barge at which time the line became tangled in the port propeller immobilizing the vessel.
Phillymag.com
On the Market at the Shore: Entire Block in Downtown Avalon
The property includes the town’s most popular nightspot. It offers a huge blank slate upon which one could build just about anything — except a hotel, it seems. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you’re one...
watchthetramcarplease.com
4 Stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk for Sale 1,150,000
Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.
WBOC
Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement
MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident named to Nature Conservancy leadership
The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with its board of trustees, recently announced Rich Innes as vice chair and Carol Collier as chair. Each will serve a two-year term. “Carol and Rich are extraordinary leaders in their fields and invaluable to our conservation efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware,”...
Cape Gazette
Beebe announces board of directors changes
Beebe Healthcare recently announced two additions to its board of directors and one retirement. Stephen Fanto, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist with Delaware Anesthesia Associates, has retired from the board after reaching his term limit. Fanto joined in October 2003, and was the first chair for the quality and safety committee, which was formed in 2007.
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
WMDT.com
Pam Price Realty opens new location
MILLSBORO, Del. – Pam Price and Associates recently held a ribbon cutting at their newest office in Millsboro. Pam Price has consistently been one of the leading realtors in Delaware. They will now have offices in Laurel and Millsboro. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Cape administrator reads and sings with Rehoboth students
Each Friday, Rehoboth Elementary School teacher Tina Windsor hosts a read-aloud guest for her fifth-grade class. Readers include parents, other teachers and community members. Cape Supervisor of Human Resources Ned Gladfelter was happy to take some time away from the district office Jan. 6 to revisit his roots as a music teacher. He packed up his guitar and his copy of “This Land is Your Land” by folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie and headed south to Rehoboth Elementary.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
