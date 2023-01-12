Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Melissa Rauch Teases Surprises Fans Will Love in New 'Night Court' Reboot
When she thinks about it now, Melissa Rauch admits that her parents probably shouldn’t have allowed her to watch Night Court back in the day. “A lot of the jokes went over my head,” she says. “But I was such a TV junkie. And I distinctly remember watching it in my bedroom and feeling like this was something that I hadn’t seen before.”
Clayton News Daily
‘True Lies’ Trailer: Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga Are Caught in a Web of Spies, Secrets & Romance (VIDEO)
Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1. In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
blavity.com
Ms. Holla, Beloved Internet Sensation, Dies At Age 97
Ms. Holla, the woman who delighted internet users with her enchanting personality and hilarious viral videos, has passed away at age 97. Her granddaughter confirmed the tragic news in a live video on social media on Saturday. “I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her...
Clayton News Daily
Brie Larson Shocks Fans With Major Tattoo in New Instagram Photos
While Brie Larson's job as an actress is all about transforming into different characters, whether it's through how they act, talk, or look, she still managed to surprise her Instagram followers with a shocking new look. The Captain Marvel actress posted a few new photos on Instagram in which she...
Clayton News Daily
Lily Tomlin's Funniest Roles of All Time, From 'Laugh-In' to '80 For Brady' and Beyond
Lily Tomlin has been cracking us up basically forever, and with 80 For Brady, she's going to do it again in a big way. From her team-ups with now-wife Jane Wagner and BFF Jane Fonda to her solo scenes on Saturday Night Live and Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, look back at the iconic comedian's craziest characters and funniest roles from her more than five decades of making us laugh.
Clayton News Daily
Watch This Rescued Ram Become The Happiest Boy | The Dodo
Rescued ram was so sad until he met his first friend who wouldn’t leave his side 💕. Keep up with Rian on Instagram: https://thedo.do/uncleneilshomeIG, TikTok: https://thedo.do/--uncleneilshome & Facebook: https://thedo.do/-UncleNeilsHome. Donate here: https://thedo.do/DonateUncleNeilsHome. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Clayton News Daily
Quinta Brunson Goes Bold in Sparkly Asymmetrical Dress for Critics' Choice Awards
Quinta Brunson is stepping out in style for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards!. The actress, 33, made an appearance on the red carpet for the award show that is taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Brunson donned a sheer black asymmetrical dress that was engulfed in...
Clayton News Daily
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Note and Candid Pics of Daughter on Her 5th Birthday
Kim Kardashian has a huge reason to celebrate on Jan. 15, as it's her daughter Chicago's fifth birthday. Chicago is the third of Kardashian and Kanye West's four children, along with North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3. On her big day, Kardashian honored her daughter by sharing a super...
Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’
How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
Clayton News Daily
Courteney Cox Joins the Viral Trend of Playing Dead to See How Her Dogs Will React
Courteney Cox has quickly become a popular face on Instagram, thanks to the actress' many funny videos. This time around, Cox decided to test out a popular trend in which people play dead in front of their dogs to see what they'll do. Cox documented the test as she went...
Clayton News Daily
Dachshund Is Completely Obsessed With His Old, Stinky Ball Toy | The Dodo
Dachshund refuses to give up his stinky, old toy, so his mom gets him 500 more ❤️. Keep up with Bruno on Instagram: https://thedo.do/brunotheminidachshund, TikTok: https://thedo.do/BrunoMinidachshund, and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunotheminidachshund. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
Clayton News Daily
'DWTS' Alum Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog In Court Battle With Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but in the lawsuit between Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence over custody of their French bulldog Ysabella, the Dancing with the Stars pro prevailed, striking a blow for dogs also being woman’s best friend. According to court documents, obtained by Us Weekly,...
Clayton News Daily
Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in Black Slip Dress and Fuzzy Hot Pink Jacket
Elizabeth Hurley never disappoints when it comes to fashion, as she turned a relaxing weekend into a fashion show with a stylish outfit in black and pink. The British actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram of her "Country weekend ❤️." In the snaps, Hurley rocks a...
Clayton News Daily
Goose Completely Take Over Man's Deck | The Dodo Wild Hearts
Goose takes over guy’s deck and ends up bringing him a surprise 💛. Keep up with Kristian on TikTok: thedo.do/krissmylie. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read...
Clayton News Daily
Nina Dobrev Braves the Arctic in Frigid Iceberg Vacation Photos
Nina Dobrev is living the life, traveling from one extreme to the other as she leaves the beach and sun in Mexico behind for the cold and icebergs of Antarctica. She is currently on vacation on the southernmost continent with a few famous friends, including her boyfriend, Shaun White, Zoey Deutch and her beau Jimmy Taro, Jared Leto, Lewis Hamilton and more.
