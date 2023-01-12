Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees
An American wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on President Joe Biden to take notice of US detainees there, launching a hunger strike Monday to mark seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi called...
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments
Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona have been given committee assignments for the new Congress, after being booted from their committees by Democrats and some Republicans for their incendiary remarks, sources told CNN. The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday agreed to place Greene...
White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents
The White House offered its most robust — if still extremely limited — explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden’s private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department’s investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government. Baimadajie Angwang was charged in September 2020 with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American authorities,...
Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little. The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
What we know about ex-GOP candidate arrested in connection with shootings at homes of New Mexico Democrats
An unsuccessful Republican candidate for state office in New Mexico who attributed his defeat to a “rigged” election is accused of masterminding a series of shootings targeting the homes of elected Democrats. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District 14, was arrested Monday by...
Treasury warned it would take ‘extraordinary measures’ because of the debt limit. Here’s what that means
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen formally put Congress on notice last week that the agency will have to start taking “extraordinary measures” after the US reaches its $31.4 trillion debt limit on Thursday. But the nation is not yet at the debt ceiling crisis point that could tank the...
Failed GOP candidate arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico, police say
A Republican former candidate for New Mexico’s legislature who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District...
US government won’t seek death penalty for accused Walmart shooter
The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago. In the short, one-line-filing, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman...
