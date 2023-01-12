ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
AUBURN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Several Injured After Two-Vehicle Accident On US 30

PIERCETON — Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle accident west of Pierceton. Emergency personnel responded to the accident at US 30 and East Van Ness Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deputy Mason Teel reported that the yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo was heading northbound crossing US 30...
PIERCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
LA PORTE, IN
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
SOUTH BEND, IN
jack1065.com

UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

