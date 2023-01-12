Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
Well-known retail chain closing another store in Indiana
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the JCPenney store located at the Concord Mall in Elkhart recently announced that they plan to close the retail location later this year.
Want to Buy a Bowling Alley? This One’s Up For Sale in West Michigan
Always wanted to own a bowling alley? There's one for sale in West Michigan - and it's complete with living space!. Snowden Sunset Lanes in Allegan is on the market. After initially announcing its permanent closure in 2021, it seems the bowling alley has stayed open. A post to Facebook...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
Neighbors evacuated after gunfire causes gas leak in Kzoo
Gunfire in Kalamazoo caused a natural gas leak Sunday, police say.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Driver extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A Southwest Michigan woman needed to be extricated from her vehicle following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on M-60 south of Yankee Street at 6:43 p.m., according to a news release. Police...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
inkfreenews.com
Several Injured After Two-Vehicle Accident On US 30
PIERCETON — Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle accident west of Pierceton. Emergency personnel responded to the accident at US 30 and East Van Ness Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deputy Mason Teel reported that the yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo was heading northbound crossing US 30...
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WNDU
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
jack1065.com
UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
Comments / 0