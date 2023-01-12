ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Subway Is Considering Selling Its Sandwich Chain Business With $10 Billion Deal

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZEcr_0kCdQmAI00

Subway, the chain known for its footlong sandwiches, is considering a sale, according to reports citing anonymous sources.

"As a privately held company, we don't comment on ownership structure and business plans," a company spokesperson told Entrepreneur via email, echoing its statement to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters . Both outlets reported the news Wednesday evening.

"We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to help our franchisees be successful and profitable," the Subway rep added.

The deal could value the company at over $10 billion, the WSJ reported. It also said that the company is retaining advisers to help look into a sale. However, the outlet also notes private equity (if a firm in the sector emerged as a possible buyer) has been struggling to obtain certain types of financing amid higher interest rates, making a potential sale possibly more challenging.

Subway's sales in 2021 were up by 13% compared to 2020, the WSJ also noted.

Related: Become a Franchise Owner in 5 Easy Steps

But Subway has been in turnaround mode, particularly when it took on a new CEO, John Chidsey, in 2019. The once-on-top-of-the-world franchise first saw its sales slump in 2012, which continued for years, the WSJ reported.

Subway even began certain tactics to whittle down franchisees after what some saw as overexpansion, the New York Times reported in 2019. The company's inspectors were reportedly directed to find fault with the franchise operators and remove the businesses from the operators (at which point the company could theoretically take them over or shut them down).

"I was kind of his hit man," one inspector, Rebecca Husler, told the NYT at the time. She said she did not look back fondly on her time kicking out the franchise owners. "We're ruining these people," she added to the outlet.

The number of franchises in the U.S. has decreased by about 3,000 in the last few years.

Subway was founded in 1965 in Connecticut and started franchising in 1974. It now has some 37,000 locations worldwide, per the company's website . As the WSJ noted, the chain was run by its co-founder, Fred DeLuca, for 50 years, and after that, people related to the two families who were involved in launching the business led the chain.

Related : Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget .

In February 2022, Chidsey told the WSJ his plans included focusing on global rather than U.S. expansion, adding more "craveable" foods to compete with other sandwich chains, and leaning into third-party delivery and other digital experiences.

In 2021, reports emerged that Subway was thinking about a sale, and the company denied them, as Reuters reported.

Related: The Fed Raised Interest Rates Again. Here's What That Means for Your Wallet .

Comments / 48

Meri Brown
5d ago

Please Sell! With paying all the High Prices Atheletes on you commercials, you can "Taste in the Lack of Finances in Poor Quality of the Real Food in you can afford in your Subs."Ohh. And your TV Commercials don Fool Anyone.

Reply(1)
17
Walt Crazier
5d ago

I was OTR across this country. their food made me sick so many times . Haven't eaten there for 8 years now. sell or be gone. 🤑🤑🤑

Reply(1)
9
GibMcNamara
5d ago

The market value of this company is sinking faster than Blockbuster in 2002. I drive by the way too many franchises which have customer traffic everyday. no one wants to pay $13 for a five dollar footlong. It was a budget product that tried to reinvent itself and did so terribly.

Reply
6
Related
nrn.com

Subway faces bumpy road on way to potential sale

With Subway reportedly retaining advisers for a potential sale of the sandwich brand, an estimated value of more than $10 billion and a tightening interest rate market made conditions less than ideal for shopping around a major restaurant concept. A year ago, John Chidsey, CEO of the Milford, Conn.-based Subway,...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
Veronica Charnell Media

Keurig K-Cup Owners May Be Entitled To A Class Action Lawsuit Refund

Photo Courtesy of KeurigPhoto byJoshua Levi/Keurig. If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you may be due part of that payout. Earlier this year, Keurig Dr. Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After the court hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

85K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy