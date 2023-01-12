You can thank your local Democrat that you voted into office...Everything wrong with every Blue city and state is no ones fault but the Democrats and the people that voted them in.
California won’t change. The Democrats have too many people on the welfare plantation who vote blue to keep the welfare checks coming. When California finally imploded last one out shut the door please
Not only the people who can’t afford are leaving, it also people who can afford are leaving as well. Who wants to pay all that high taxes that going to illegals when our own people are living in street. High crimes rate, and lower standards of living for the rest. The only plus used to be the weather, now it just shows even more homelessness that hit close to homes. Sad, really. Our governments can’t do anything except all talks
Comments / 51