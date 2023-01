Right now, egg sections in grocery stores all over San Diego are characterized by two things: higher prices and empty shelves. On Tuesday, NBC7 visited five grocery stores in Mission Valley: Vons, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Food 4 Less, and Ralph’s. At the first three locations, multiple shelves were empty as several egg options were sold out. Food 4 Less and Ralph’s had more supply but were still affected. At the latter store, two signs were displayed in the egg section.

