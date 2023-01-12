Great Falls man charged with deliberate homicide after calling 911 to report body found in his yard

Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
A Spokane, Wash., man admitted to trafficking charges Jan. 11 after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in federal...
msuexponent.com
Court documents released for Great Falls homicide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard.
montanarightnow.com
GFPD talks about hiring struggles
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tt might seem like police departments around the nation are always hiring; and with more violent crime in the Electric City, The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is working to hire more people to combat the crime and serve the community. However, that's not as easy...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
NBCMontana
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
montanarightnow.com
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
ecitybeat.com
Good News And Bad News, Great Falls: Building Permits Up, Crime Up
Well, Great Falls friends and neighbors, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news. According to a recent analysis by the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department new construction and building permits are not just on an upward trend over the past year, they’re up by a lot.
theelectricgf.com
Great Falls mural named among top 100 worldwide
One of the murals installed during last summer’s ArtsFest MONTANA is named in the top 100 murals worldwide for 2022. Street Art Cities named Cobre’s eyes mural at 815 1st Ave. N. Voting is open on the Street Art Cities app to choose the best murals for the...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Ignite 2023; Central Avenue Meats, Enbar, The Block closed for upgrades
Local businesses and organizations gave updates on their projects during Ignite, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority on Jan. 13. Montana Specialty Mills announced their expansion project to improve the facility’s production capabilities through new, quality equipment and other upgrades, according to Dave Loboy, company president. Pasta Montana...
