New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
BATON ROUGE, La. - The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that...
Georgia, Tennessee to Participate in school meals demonstration project
ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Southeast Region announced Tuesday that Georgia and Tennessee are two of 14 states that have been selected to participate in the expansion of a demonstration project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals.
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Q&A: Dana Hunter, Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Louisiana is marking the occasion with a renewed emphasis on helping survivors, providing trauma-informed training to police, and raising public awareness around the issue. In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature agreed to fund Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new Office of Human Trafficking Prevention. Dana...
Georgia DOT completes first infrastructure grant project
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant...
UNT among Texas schools blocking students from using TikTok on campus Wi-Fi
Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”. Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.
Tower Heath joins healthcare systems across the tri-state area to protect children from gun violence
WEST READING, Pa. - In an effort to protect children from gun violence, healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined together in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign. The campaign, “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask,” focuses on providing caregivers, parents and community members with the tools...
In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the...
In Twin Falls, Idaho Gov. Little shrugs off opposition to his vision for education
TWIN FALLS — Standing on one of the college campuses he sees as pivotal to Idaho’s future, Gov. Brad Little on Monday brushed off criticism from hard-right Republicans opposed to his vision for education and emphasized his confidence in educators if the state provides “more resources.”. A...
Pillen proposes $2.5 billion investment in Nebraska's public education system
Gov. Jim Pillen and several state senators announced sweeping legislation on Tuesday that would change how the state funds public education in Nebraska. The legislative package, announced at a news conference in the Governor’s Hearing Room, would provide school districts $1,500 for every student they enrolled, boost special education funding and create a special fund to make those programs sustainable into the future.
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
Gov. Pillen announces education priority bills
Gov. Jim Pillen announced his education priority bills for this year's legislative session on Tuesday. Pillen, who has called the state's education funding formula "outdated and unfair" appointed a new committee in early December to study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform...
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in...
Lawmaker wants voters to make it harder to pass state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to make it more difficult for voters to pass state questions. Senate Joint Resolution 5, filed by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would ask voters to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow state questions to be on ballots in only odd numbered years.
Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent
Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.
School choice bill sparks debate in House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill backed by Virginia Republican lawmakers to create “Education Success Accounts” to help parents pay for education expenses – including private school tuition – sparked debate among lawmakers Tuesday before clearing its first hurdle in a House of Delegates subcommittee.
Hazleton Area band helped set stage for inauguration
Josh Shapiro took the oath of office as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony on Tuesday for which the Hazleton Area High School Band set the tone by playing a medley of military music and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”. Your browser...
Gov. Josh Shapiro inaugurated in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, vowed brighter days ahead after taking the oath of office on a gray Tuesday afternoon at the state capitol in Harrisburg. “You, the good people of Pennsylvania, will always be my north star,” he said as he described...
