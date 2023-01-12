RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO