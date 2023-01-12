Read full article on original website
Apple's new Mac Mini with M2 chip is faster, more capable, and somehow cheaper
Apple today unveiled its newest line of Mac computers, including the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which are now equipped with the company's snappier M2 and M2 Pro chipsets. Hot off the press, the M2-equipped Mac Mini is said to offer up to 50 percent faster speeds in...
Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro (1st Gen): Which earbuds should you still buy?
It's been more than half a decade since Apple released the original AirPods, and while the glossy, white buds have taken new shapes and sizes since then, AirPods remain among the best wireless earbuds today. If you're shopping for a new pair of AirPods to kick off the new year,...
Apple has new MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, here's what you need to know
Apple has unveiled its next generation of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros: the biggest change is that the laptops now feature Apple's new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Also: Everything you need to know about the Apple M2 chip. Apple's next generation silicon gives the MacBooks up to...
How to enable Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch (and why you should)
With the release of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, Apple added a bunch of new features to the iPhone and Apple Watch alike. The iPhone got features like the ability to edit or delete iMessages, while the Apple Watch received better fitness tools, and a new Low Power Mode. The...
How to preorder Apple's M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini and ultimately skip the line
Apple today swiftly unveiled its 2023 line of MacBook Pros and Mac Mini, moving another step closer to a PC portfolio run completely on the company's own silicon. With the addition of M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max options, you can expect the new Macs to deliver faster speeds and performance gains on virtually all fronts, including professional tasks like photo and video editing and day-to-day tasks like emailing, video streaming, and gaming.
Apple Watch SE (2022) vs Apple Watch SE (2020): Should you upgrade?
The original Apple Watch SE has been a consumer favorite since its 2020 launch. It provided a great middle-ground between the aging Series 3 and the latest and greatest main-line apple watches for the past few years. But, Apple decided it was time for an upgrade and created an all-new SE with features drawn right from the latest-gen Series 8.
Apple's new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is a compelling package
Apple has released updates to its 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro/Max-powered MacBook Pros, which are now available with new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors at the helm. This announcement was widely expected in late 2022, and many of the rumored features have duly appeared, including Wi-Fi 6E and support for up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model – up from a 64GB ceiling in the M1 Max.
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
Apple debuts M2 Pro and M2 Max, the chipsets powering this year's best Macs
Along with new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models, Apple today announced the power behind the hardware – its two next-generation chips: the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Building on last year's M2 chip, which played a huge role in buffing the company's Macs and MacBooks (including ZDNET's product of the year), Apple's new system-on-the-chip (SoC) is expected to break new ground in computing power and efficiency. Here's a breakdown of what's new.
Microsoft quietly revealed a new type of AI (it may quietly petrify you)
It's quite a privilege being one of the last, whole humans. I'm conscious that in the tangible future, the artists formerly known as humans will be a touching hybrid of flesh and chips. Perhaps I shouldn't have been surprised, then, when Microsoft's researchers came along to slightly hasten the despairing...
This big, beautiful 98-inch TCL QLED TV is 40% off now
We get it -- Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a month away, and if you're like us at ZDNET, you want to catch every detail of the big game with superb detail. That's why when I spotted the $3,300 savings on this 98-inch TCL Class XL 4K UHD QLED smart Google TV, I had to share it. For only $4,999, you can score this top-notch pane and save 40%.
Set up a smart home for less with Amazon sales on cameras, doorbells, smart lights, and more
The Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile connectivity became catalysts for smart home development. Now, it's not uncommon for us to see smart speakers and voice assistants controlling all manner of devices, products, and schedules, ranging from intelligent lighting to smart robots. If you're interested in creating a smart ecosystem,...
Haiku is an open-source operating system for those who miss NeXTStep
When Steve Jobs made his return to Apple, the company was facing some stiff competition by way of the NeXTStep platform, which was created at Jobs' other company, NeXT. But instead of competing, Apple purchased NeXT. At the same time, Jean-Louis Gassée left Apple to create a company called Be...
Tired of iPads? These are the best Samsung tablets of 2023
We get it, not everyone wants an iPad. For Android devotees, Samsung makes arguably the best Android devices, especially when it comes to tablets. Samsung tablets range from large and powerful to small and perfect for streaming -- it all depends on how you'll use the tablet. Samsung's newest tablet lineup is the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but the company still sells older models and series, so unlike Apple, you have more than just four tablets to choose from.
Samsung just extended its at-home self-repair service to laptops
When your device is broken, getting it somewhere to get repaired can be such a hassle. For that reason, Samsung created its self-repair service which lets you fix your device yourself from the convenience of your home. Starting today, the service will be available to more devices, including laptops. The...
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
The Logitech Pro X Gaming headset is 59% off
Whether you're playing Jinx, Warwick, or another League of Legends champion game, you're going to need high quality audio so you can attack and defend with your team. If you've been eyeing a gaming headset, skip the others that are high-priced right now. Currently, you can score the Logitech Pro X gaming headset with a special League of Legends-inspired design for 59% off. Originally $130, the headset dropped to only $53.
Smart home appliances have long lives, but software support is much shorter
UK consumer advocacy body Which? is calling on big name smart device makers to guarantee security updates for more than just two years. The organization points out that household appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, and TVs are expected to last for a decade, yet many big brands are now offering smart variants that are only guaranteed software updates for two years, after which appliances can lose features, functionality and be exposed to security vulnerabilities.
JavaScript developers: Here are the top trends and tools
The 2022 State of JavaScript survey of nearly 40,000 developers has identified the most popular, emerging and waning technologies used by JavaScript developers. The annual JavaScript survey, whose sponsors include Google, highlights new frontend frameworks, such as Solid and Qwik, that are challenging stalwarts like React. It also looks at rendering frameworks, testing tools, mobile and desktop development, and various build tools.
How to easily scan a QR code in Android 13
Once upon a time, to scan a QR code in Android, you had to install a third-party application. Most of the time, that was fine. Every so often, however, you would install an app that included malware or ransomware, and things would go decidedly wrong. In reaction to that, Google...
