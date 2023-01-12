Read full article on original website
Read More Books Sweatshirts only $25.99 shipped!
Get these cute Read More Books Sweatshirts for a great deal!. Jane has these Read More Books Sweatshirts for just $25.99 shipped right now!. Choose from five fun designs and lots of colors. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our...
Mainstays Black 8-Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set only $25!
This is a great deal on this Bed in a Bag Comforter Set!. Walmart has this Mainstays Black 8-Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set With Sheets in ALL sizes for just $25 right now!. Choose from several color options. Shipping is free on orders over $35. Otherwise, choose free...
Personalized Valentine’s Day Spotify Code Keychain only $9.99 shipped!
These Personalized Valentine’s Day Spotify Code Keychains are so unique!. Jane has these Personalized Valentine’s Day Spotify Code Keychains for just $9.99 shipped right now!. Makes the perfect Valentine’s day gift!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page.
Valentine Stickers and Bags (Set Of 24) only $7.99 shipped!
Grab these Valentine Stickers and Bags for under $8!. Jane has these Valentine Stickers And Bags (Set Of 24) for just $7.99 shipped!. Choose from 35 cute designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, 24 count only $9.23 shipped!
Don’t miss this great deal on Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks!. Amazon has this Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, 24 count for just $9.23 shipped when you clip the 35% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Girl’s Valentine’s Day Fleece Dresses only $12.99 shipped!
These Girl’s Valentine’s Day Fleece Dresses are so cute!. Jane has these Girl’s Valentine’s Day Fleece Dresses for just $12.99 shipped right now!. Choose from 10 cute designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked...
Larabar Chocolate Variety Pack, 18 count only $12.74 shipped!
Amazon has these Larabar Chocolate Variety Pack, Gluten Free Vegan Fruit & Nut Bars, 18 count for just $12.74 shipped when you clip the 20% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.71 per bar shipped which is a great deal. Note: Once your order ships,...
Limited Edition Cheetos Mac & Cheese (12 Boxes) only $9.55 shipped!
Amazon has this Limited Edition Cheetos Mac & Cheese 5.9oz Boxes (12 Pack) for just $9.55 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is a great stock up deal. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring orders.
RXBAR Protein Bars, 24 count only $20.81!
Amazon has this RXBAR Protein Bars, 12-Ct Variety Pack + 12-Ct Chocolate Sea Salt Pack for just $20.81 right now!. That’s just $0.87 per bar which is a really great deal for this brand. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and...
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, 10 count only $8.75 shipped!
This is a great stock up deal on Mr. Clean Magic Erasers!. Amazon has this Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, 10 count for just $8.75 shipped when you clip the $3.85 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is such a great deal on these. Sign up for a...
HP DeskJet All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer + 12 Months Instant Ink only $69 shipped (Reg. $120!)
Looking for a new printer? This is a fantastic deal!. Walmart has this HP DeskJet 4175e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer + 12 Months Instant Ink Included for just $69 shipped right now!. This printer has the essential features you need to print basic color documents like recipes and forms....
HOT Deals on Kid’s Adidas Hoodies, Joggers and more!
Stock up on kid’s clothes with these hot deals on Adidas hoodies, joggers and more!. Zulily is offering some HOT deals on Kid’s Adidas Hoodies, Joggers and more!. There are lots of options in this sale and many items are priced at $10.99 – $14.99. This is a great time to grab some super HOT deals for your kids.
Gretchen’s $12.72 Walgreens Pickup Order {Plus, Received $25 in Walgreens Cash!}
Looking to save money without actually shopping in-store? With several littles in tow, I can’t usually shop the drugstore deals in-store, but have come to love doing pickup orders. This week, they had lots of really amazing deals! I always place my order online using my Walgreens app and within 10 minutes it is ready for pickup at my closest store. The best part? I don’t even have to get out of my car as they bring it out to me!
Brigette’s $6.36 CVS Shopping Trip and $17.09 Walgreens Shopping Trip (all Free after Rebates)!
Love drug store shopping each week? Don’t miss these GREAT deals Brigette grabbed this week at CVS and Walgreens!. All of my coupons are from the CVS app. I highly recommend it if you don’t have it already! You get on to your account and clip the coupons you want, and they automatically come off in the store. There are CVS store coupons and manufacturer coupons to clip on the app – and you can stack them on the same product.
Boost Mobile Deal: Get a month of unlimited talk/text + 10 GB of data for just $5 total!
Looking for ways to save on your monthly cell phone bill? Try Boost Mobile! {Sponsored by Boost Mobile.}. Boost Mobile is offering our readers a HOT deal right now! New customers can score a month of unlimited talk/text + 10 GB of data for just $5!. Just go HERE and...
