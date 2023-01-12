ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
HollywoodLife

Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.

