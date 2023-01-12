Read full article on original website
Clive Davis says Whitney Houston had a 'teenage, 1-year affair' with her assistant Robyn Crawford, but said rumors that it pushed her toward addiction are 'totally inaccurate'
Robyn Crawford had previously written about having a romantic relationship with Whitney Houston in her 2019 memoir.
Eddie Murphy speaks out on his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: 'It's all love'
Eddie Murphy made the joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology
Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Everyone Knew’ She Was a Lesbian in Her Disney Days
Disney made Raven-Symoné a big star. The actor says while she wasn't officially out in her younger years, a lot of people knew her sexuality.
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed
Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
Kevin Hart Got Roasted By Fans After His Kid Sat In Their Christmas Post So He Wouldn't Be Taller
Fans roast Kevin Hart over his height in a Christmas post.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Keke Palmer Loves That Her Boyfriend Darius Jackson Is Not About ‘Industry Stuff’ as They Prepare for Their 1st Child in 2023
Keke Palmer may be an entertainment industry mainstay, but her partner isn't as connected. And that's part of what she likes about him.
Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride
Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
