Panthers request interview with Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

By Anthony Rizzuti
 5 days ago
Well, it looks like Steve Wilks will have even

Just hours after learning that the Carolina Panthers requested an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, we’ve learned of another inquiry into the same side of the ball. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, the team is hoping to speak with New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head-coaching job.

The former backer played eight NFL seasons—all under head coach Bill Belichick in New England. He totaled 802 combined tackles, 11.0 sacks, three interceptions and eight forced fumbles and earned himself the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008, an All-Pro nod and a pair of Pro Bowl selections.

Mayo began his coaching career with the Patriots in 2019. He is now the 10th known candidate for the Panthers’ opening and the third with a defensive background.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

