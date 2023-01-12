ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie J Pregnancy Pictures: See Sweet Photos of the Singer’s Growing Baby Bump

By Jessica Stopper
 5 days ago
Reporting for mommy duty! Singer Jessie J is expecting baby No. 1 and is giving fans endless content throughout her pregnancy.

The “Bang Bang” vocalist shared the big news with a precious Instagram video that captured the early stages of her pregnancy on January 6, 2023.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this … Please be gentle with me,” Jessie wrote.

She continued, “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Fellow celebrities congratulated the London native in the comments section, giving their love and support to the star.

“You look completely radiant and full of joy. Many Congratulations my love,” Ellie Goulding wrote.

“AAHHHHHHHH IM SO HAPPY FOR UUUUU CONGRATS BIG SIS. All that patience, you did it,” singer Kehlani gushed.

Jessie’s pregnancy comes more than one year after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in November 2021. The “Price Tag” artist received the devastating news of her pregnancy loss just hours before she performed a Los Angeles show.

“Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend saying ‘Seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in L.A. tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’” she wrote alongside a photo with her pregnancy test at the time.

Jessie went on to continue that the doctors told her there was “no longer a heartbeat” when she went in for her third ultrasound scan. Later in the post, the “I Want Love” singer explained that she decided not to cancel the show in efforts to be “honest” and “true” to herself.

“I want to be as myself as I can be at this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best,” she continued. “I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So, instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy.”

As the open book she is, Jessie has shared her fertility struggles over the years. Nearly three years before her miscarriage, Jessie told her fans the saddening news her doctors gave her.

“I was told that I couldn’t have children, and it’s OK, I’m going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, ‘Oh hell nooooooo,’” she sang to the crowd during a London performance.

Thankfully, Jessie proved her doctors wrong and is awaiting a baby soon! Keep scrolling to see Jessie J’s baby bump pictures.

