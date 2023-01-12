ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Hints Meri Was Kody’s ‘Favorite’ Wife Before Catfish Scandal

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKLD2_0kCdBMnx00
TLC (2); YouTube

Times have changed. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed that dad Kody Brown’s first wife Meri Brown was once the “favorite” wife, hinting that she lost her position as his “No. 1” spouse after her catfish scandal.

“Full disclosure, we’ve known that Robyn [Brown] was dad’s favorite for years. It took less than a year [into their relationship] to notice,” Paedon, 24, said during a live interview with blogger John Yates on Wednesday, January 11. “[However,] until specific things happened, Meri was his favorite wife.”

While Paedon – whom the polygamous patriarch, 53, shares with ex-wife Christine Brown – did not go into details about which “specific things” he was referring to, he went on to say that Kody’s interactions between his then-three wives made it clear Meri was favored.

“I [had] been watching him interact with my mom for 12 years and I’ve been watching him interact with Meri and Janelle [Brown] for 12 years, and from what I could remember, until specific things happened, Meri was his favorite wife,” he added.

Sister Wives viewers will recall that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, was the subject of a catfishing scandal with a man named “Sam Cooper” during season 9 on the long-running reality series. Meri and “Sam” connected via Twitter in March 2015, just months after she and Kody legally divorced and he wed Robyn in order to adopt her children.

Meri and “Sam” exchanged flirty tweets before taking their relationship offline and communicating via private phone calls and naughty text messages. Six months into their cyber relationship, it was revealed that “Sam Cooper” was actually a female fraudster named Jackie Overton. Jackie later leaked their private messages, including images of the reality star posing seductively.

In September 2022, Christine, 50, opened up about Robyn being Kody’s “favorite” wife in a confessional during the season 17 premiere. According to Paedon, the switch happened shortly after the catfish scandal.

“Meri was the No. 1, go-to wife for a long time, from what I remember,” he revealed during the YouTube Live interview. “Then a lot of things happened, and a lot of things came out and a lot of things were said for the first time, and she was no longer the favorite wife. Robyn became the favorite wife.”

Paedon, who claimed that it is “very obvious” Robyn is favored, continued, “He treated Robyn very differently as the favorite wife than he ever treated Meri as the favorite wife. I definitely remember that.”

One month after news broke of Meri and Kody’s split in December 2022 after more than 30 years of marriage, the former couple released a joint statement saying, “we feel compelled to share our own truth.”

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” their statement shared via Instagram on January 10 read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Grows a Spine, Tells Kody: You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone!

Over the past several months, Meri Brown has shared cryptic quote after cryptic quote… seemingly acknowledging that she wasn’t with spiritual spouse Kody any longer and trying to come across as totally cool with that outcome. But then, however, Meri was shown footage on part one of the...
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...

Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
UTAH STATE
People

Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source

Kody Brown may be getting back out there!After the breakdown of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, the patriarch has been "actively looking" for another spouse to add to his and wife Robyn Brown's formerly polyamorous family.“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” an insider spilled, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with just a monogamous union to his fourth bride. SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of...
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown to Robyn: Stop Your Preaching Already! Sheesh!

Janelle Brown isn’t just done with Kody Brown. She appears to be done with the drama surrounding Kody Brown, as well. On this Sunday’s third part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special, the mother of six will sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan. A number of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Sister Wives’ Did Meri Brown Abuse the Family’s Kids? Paedon Makes Alarming Claims: Details

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has been labeled an “abrasive” parent after Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, reflected on his childhood during an appearance on YouTube Live with John Yates on January 11, 2023. Throughout their polygamous marriage, Meri, Christine, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown considered themselves mothers to all of Kody Brown’s 18 children. The shocking allegations come just one month after news broke that Meri and Kody ended their marriage of 32 years. Keep reading to find out what Paedon had to say about Meri’s behavior.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells

Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
UTAH STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home

The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy