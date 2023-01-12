Read full article on original website
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says she hides her crown in a locked box in her closet but has caught her sisters wearing it
Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, is returning to host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant alongside Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
Matt Willis missed daughter’s first crawl due to alcoholism
Recovering alcoholic Matt Willis broke down in tears as he confessed to missing his daughter's first crawl. The Busted rocker knew he needed to clean up his act after his little girl Isabelle's milestone move happened while he was boozing at the pub with "strangers". Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on...
Katharine McPhee might put her son in showbusiness
Katharine McPhee might put her son in showbusiness. Katharine McPhee’s son could grow up to be a drummer as her husband reveals they want him to find "joy" in music.
Jennifer Lopez hails 'dreamy' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has heaped praise on Ben Affleck, describing the actor as "dreamy".
Harry Styles is set to perform at the 2023 BRITs
Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Sam Smith and Kim Petras are set to take to the BRITs stage next month.
‘The Neighborhood’: Will Calvin Embrace the Idea of a Second Honeymoon with Tina? (VIDEO)
Letting go of a work routine he’s had for 30 years turns out to be anything but easy for Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer) in the January 16 episode of CBS‘s The Neighborhood. He should be putting his feet up after the substantial payday he got from selling...
