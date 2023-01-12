Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The most amazing thing about The Last of Us is how it uses its Cordyceps fungus — which is a real thing, by the way — is not just the thing that creates the series’ zombies, it works as a perfect metaphor for what the zombies do to society. The fungus infection strips people of their humanity — and the uninfected people we see on the show have also been stripped of his humanity. Like Pedro Pascal’s Joel, who loses his daughter, and becomes a cold shell of the loving person he was before the fungal outbreak.
Everything New on Disney+ in February
Disney+ has a lot of new Marvel stuff coming in February. At the beginning of the month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on the service. A week later, the making-of Assembled special about Wakanda Forever debuts. A few weeks after that, there’s Voices Rising, a series about the making of the music in the film.
‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha’ Begins Production This Week
The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show spun off from another MCU TV show was Agatha all along. Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, is about to unleash a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show stars Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who spent much of WandaVision secretly manipulating Wanda Maximoff and trying to claim her chaos magic powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and reverted her back to her persona as “Agnes,” the character she played in the sitcom world of Westview that Wanda had created. Wanda also cast a spell that would prevent Agatha from using her own magic ever again.
‘The Mandalorian’ Is Back in New Season 3 Trailer
In our galaxy, Pedro Pascal is currently shepherding a young woman who may hold the key to saving the world across a post-apocalyptic America in The Last of Us. In a galaxy far, far away Pedro Pascal is currently spending his time shepherding a Baby Yoda around the cosmos, and growing more and more involved in a brewing battle between the factions of Mandalorians.
The Price of HBO Max Just Went Up
If all the overwhelmingly positive reviews of HBO’s new The Last Of Us TV series has you considering getting a subscription to HBO Max, take note: As of today, the price of a monthly subscription is going up. Starting on January 12, the cost of HBO Max for the...
‘Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is way darker than the trailers for the previous two Ant-Man movies. And it suggests times are about to get very tough for Scott Lang. (Times? Get it? Hah.) In fact, there are hints in this movie that Scott will die in this film.
Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 3’ Is Already in the Works
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an enormous gamble. Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the Black Panther team had some serious work cut out for them. They had to scramble to rewrite a plot that was intended for Boseman, and to come up with something that was both respectful to Boseman's legacy, and kept the action in Wakanda moving forward.
Production Begins on Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’
Focus Features announced today that production begins next week on Back to Black, a fiction film based on the life of Amy Winehouse. According to a press release, the film is “about Amy Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” The movie includes much of Winehouse’s music and is being produced with support from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Winehouse’s estate. (Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.) Marisa Abela, pictured above, plays Winehouse in the film.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Adaptation of Beloved Book
Since its first publication in 1970, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret that everyone has read. But somewhat surprisingly, given its enduring popularity and ubiquitous title, it has never gotten a movie adaptation. That changes later this spring when Kelly Fremon Craig, the talented writer and director of The Edge of Seventeen releases her film version. (Supposedly Blume was extremely hesitant to ever let anyone make a movie version until she met Craig and producer James L. Brooks.)
Liam Neeson Becomes a Classic Private Eye in the ‘Marlowe’ Trailer
Liam Neeson stars in Marlowe, directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan. If you’re not a detective fiction fan, the name Marlowe might not ring any bells. But the character has been around for a long time. He’s essentially your quintessential hard-boiled noir detective. In fact, he’s based on a series of books that’s served as a blueprint for tons of classic detective films, like The Big Sleep.
The Best Reviewed Movies of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick was also the winner of the Golden Tomato Award for Best Wide Release Movie of 2022. (The French film Happening was the site’s pick for Best Limited Release of the year.) The top-rated streaming film of the year was Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, while House of the Dragon was chosen as both the Best TV Series of 2022 and Best New Series. (Better Call Saul earned the Best Returning Series prize.)
The Worst Movies Ever Made, According to Letterboxd
Letterboxd, the indispensable social network for movies and movie lovers, contains over 775,000 different titles, a huge percentage of every film ever made over the course of the last 130+ years. The site is an enormous database. It does not evaluate rank or judge any of the movies. That task...
Vin Diesel Is Not in the ‘Avatar’ Sequels
No one on Pandora will ever live their life a quarter mile at a time, or go sandwich crazy. Several years ago, Vin Diesel began teasing in very strong and non-subtle terms that he was going to appear somewhere in the Avatar sequels. In 2019, he told MTV “I have spent time with [Avatar director] James Cameron... but I have not filmed yet.” The word yet certainly implied he would film something for one of the movies eventually.
AFP
Marvel movies return to China after nearly 4-year break
Chinese film fans on Wednesday celebrated the return of Marvel movies to the country's cinemas after an absence of nearly four years. Chinese fans welcomed the announcement.
A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie Premieres on Hulu This Summer
They are delicious, and spicy, and now, a major motion picture. Flamin’ Hot, which purports to tell the origin of the popular sub-variety of Cheetos and other Frito Lay snacks, is officially coming to Hulu later this year. The film will first premiere as part of the South By Southwest Film Festival later this spring.
Did Mark Ruffalo Reveal Another Big Marvel Spoiler?
A few months ago, Mark Ruffalo was asked on a Marvel red carpet about his expectations for Avengers: Secret Wars, the massive crossover sequel that will conclude Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the larger “Multiverse Saga.” Ruffalo promised the movie and the Marvel heroes will “go out with a big bang.”
Kang Wants to Help Ant-Man in New ‘Quantumania’ Trailer
We’re exactly one month from the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. To coincide with the film getting closer to its release date — and to hype the fact that tickets for the movie are on sale now – there’s a new extended TV spot for the film.
