Faison Center art exhibit opens at Weinstein JCC

Tu B’Shevat: Strong Roots for Blossoming Fruits, a new art exhibit at the Weinstein JCC, features work from the students of The Faison Center. Students’ artwork was inspired by Tu B’Shevat, a Jewish festival that encourages reflection on humans’ relationship with the land and connection to nature. This exhibit is part of the Weinstein JCC’s annual Inclusion and Diversity Festival that strives to give voice and attention to diversity in ways that created a learned and inclusive culture. The exhibit runs Jan. 12-Feb. 24 at 5403 Monument Avenue. For details, visit weinsteinjcc.org/programs/arts-and-ideas/strong-roots-for-blossoming-fruits/.

