ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Faison Center art exhibit opens at Weinstein JCC

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WM98V_0kCd71Ae00

Tu B’Shevat: Strong Roots for Blossoming Fruits, a new art exhibit at the Weinstein JCC, features work from the students of The Faison Center. Students’ artwork was inspired by Tu B’Shevat, a Jewish festival that encourages reflection on humans’ relationship with the land and connection to nature. This exhibit is part of the Weinstein JCC’s annual Inclusion and Diversity Festival that strives to give voice and attention to diversity in ways that created a learned and inclusive culture. The exhibit runs Jan. 12-Feb. 24 at 5403 Monument Avenue. For details, visit weinsteinjcc.org/programs/arts-and-ideas/strong-roots-for-blossoming-fruits/.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 16, 2023

A Henrico couple strikes it rich on New Year’s Day; a fire displaces three; a bill in the General Assembly would assist families of students who die during their senior year of high school; a local bank offers a way for organizations to pay summer interns. Our coverage is...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Jan. 16, 2023

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Cristol Klevinsky has been promoted to director of accounts payable. Klevinsky joined Thalhimer in 2016 as a project manager and in 2017 was promoted to accounts payable manager. Klevinsky and her team handle more than 10,000 payments a month for Thalhimer and the firm’s managed property portfolio. She also is leading the implementation of an imaging, coding, and electronic approval system as an enhancement to the firm’s accounts payable process.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Sally Pitts Jordan

Sally Pitts Jordan, 75, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 2, 2023. She was born in Richmond to the late Russell W. Jordan, Jr. and Dorothy Pitts Jordan. Sally graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She completed her undergraduate studies at UNC Greensboro and received her graduate degree in medical technology from VCU. She was a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

CRLC preserves New Market Heights Battlefield fortifications

A nearly 800-foot segment of original earthen fortifications known as the New Market Line, a military defensive that was constructed between Fort Harrison and New Market Heights in Eastern Henrico County, has been protected by the Capital Region Land Conservancy. CRLC recently closed on the purchase of more than 49...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Thornton, Nelson to lead Henrico Board of Supervisors

Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton will chair the Henrico Board of Supervisors for the sixth time in his 28th year on the board, after being selected unanimously by fellow members Jan. 10. Thornton will succeed Tuckahoe District Supervisor Pat O’Bannon, who just concluded her sixth term as chair and with whom Thornton joined the board in 1996. The two are the board’s longest-tenured members.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

CASA to hold virtual information session Jan. 5

Henrico CASA will host a virtual information session this week for people who may be interested in volunteering to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children. CASA volunteers are everyday members of Henrico’s community who are screened and trained to advocate for a child or...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

In the Classroom: Jan. 1-6, 2023

In the Classroom is a new weekly feature spotlighting news and notes from Henrico County Public Schools. Taleesa Meeks (above), assistant principal of Elko Middle School, met with Fair Oaks Elementary fifth-graders to teach them about the school they’ll be attending next year. * * *. “You may think...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Fur Finder – Jan. 4, 2023

Welcome to Henrico Fur Finder, where each week we highlight pets looking for a forever home at the Henrico County Animal Shelter. Animals are sometimes adopted quickly; the shelter cannot guarantee any animal’s availability and animals cannot be put “on hold.” The shelter, located at 10421 Woodman Road in Glen Allen, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For details, call (804) 727-8807 or visit henrico.us/police/animal-protection-unit.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Ledo Pizza & Pasta, 4925 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: did not observe a certified food protection manager certificate; observed food debris greater than one day old on vegetable slicer and regular slicer on shelf under prep table; observed pink and black mold on plastic panel of ice machine; observed buildup on can opener blade on prep table; temperatures of cut lettuce, raw beef, parmesan cheese, mozzarella and sliced cheese are elevated; air temperature of prep top unit next to cook line is elevated; no written dates found on multiple pre-portioned deli meats prepped Sunday in walk-in cooler; temperatures of sliced tomatoes and meat patties are elevated because of improper cooling methods; to-go boats and trays are not stored inverted; lowboy unit next to reach-in in kitchen has torn gasket; air temperature of sandwich unit next to cook line is elevated; observed buildup on racks and shelves throughout kitchen, light bulb covers above pizza convection oven, bottoms of hood filters, sides of hood, in between and on sides of equipment, under grill on cook line, on cart next to sandwich unit, inside of single-service container on cart next to sandwich unit, in between gaskets of sandwich unit, on outlets and pipes on cook line, in storage containers on prep table, and outside of pans stored clean on shelf; three-compartment sink faucet is leaking; floors throughout facility have low grouting; there is a hole in the ceiling above the mop sink in back of kitchen; observed buildup/stains/dust on ceiling vents in kitchen, walls behind equipment throughout back kitchen, floors in bar area, and under ice bin in front of house.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will present the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 30-Jan. 1. The annual event features millions of lights, botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, family activities and more. This year’s theme is “Seeds of Light.” Tickets are $8 to $17 (children under three are free) and can only be purchased online in advance. Each ticket has an arrival time. The show continues nightly through Jan. 8. For details, call 262-9887 or visit lewisginter.org/visit/events/dominion-gardenfest-of-lights.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

RHHD to provide COVID-19 tests, masks Jan. 4

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will distribute free COVID-19 self-swab PCR home tests and N95 masks during a walk-up event Jan. 4 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host job fair Jan. 10

Henrico County Public Schools officials will host a job fair Jan. 10 at the Fairfield Area Library, 1401 North Laburnum Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. • temporary instructional assistants. Interested candidates may view benefits and apply ahead of time at www.henricoschools.us/careers. The school division is offering newly hired...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

East Henrico DMV to close temporarily for renovation

The East Henrico DMV Customer Service Center at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue will temporarily close for an interior renovation after close of business Saturday, Jan. 7 and reopen to the public Monday, Jan. 30. During the East Henrico CSC renovation, customers can visit other local service centers or access dmvNOW.com...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy