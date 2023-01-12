Read full article on original website
Related
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
Day after baby whale found dead in NC port, entangled right whale seen off the Outer Banks
A day after a weeks-old North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead in a North Carolina port, federal officials said another of the highly endangered marine mammals was found in trouble off the Outer Banks. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Sunday an aerial survey team...
Baby North Atlantic right whale found dead along NC coast
UPDATE:Day after baby whale found dead in NC port, entangled right whale seen off the Outer Banks A highly endangered North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead over the weekend near Morehead City along the central North Carolina coast. The death is a big blow for a species that is already under severe...
The Daily South
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
One Green Planet
Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects
A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral
Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
One Green Planet
Over 40 Vultures Mysteriously Found Dead Around Water Tower in North Carolina
Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after over 40 vultures were found dead surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. 40-50 vultures were piled in a 100-yard radius around a water tower in North Carolina. American Wildlife Refuge worker Paul MacKinnon said that he believes the birds appear to have been poisoned. Other wildlife experts however believe that it could be the Avian flu, as a wildlife sanctuary reported that the bird flu was spreading across the eastern part of North Carolina.
natureworldnews.com
Florida Divers Find Ancient Megalodon Tooth Riddled with Gashes Consistent with Bite Marks
An ancient megalodon tooth was discovered by Florida divers covered in gashes that look a lot like bite marks. An expert explains a likely scenario of how this happened. Shark tooth hunting and scuba diving business Aquanutz Scuba Diving Charters in Venice, Florida posted photos of the finger-length tooth on Facebook on Monday. The bite marks on the photos, according to Aquanutz, are some of the best they have ever seen on a (meg) megalodon.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
America's One Fatal Shark Attack of 2022
Of all U.S. states, Florida is usually the one with the highest number of attacks, a trend that has been consistent for decades.
Comments / 0