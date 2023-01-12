Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Lady Comets Win In Tourney
The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a victory Monday afternoon in their first game of the Vandalia Tournament. Greenville High defeated Centralia 52-23. Lilly Funneman and Katie Campbell paced the Lady Comets’ offense with 14 points apiece. Charlee Stearns had eight points. The Lady Comets advance to the semifinals of...
wgel.com
GHS Freshman Girls Fall To Mulberry Grove-Ramsey
The Greenville High School freshman girls played the Mulberry Grove/Ramsey team Saturday in Mulberry Grove. The Mulberry Grove girls led by three after one quarter, then took control of the game by outscoring the Lady Comets 19-1 in the second period. The final score was 54-27. Leading Mulberry Grove/Ramsey in...
wgel.com
Lady Comets Fall In Shootout
The Greenville Lady Comets were even with state-ranked Christopher after three quarters, but were unable to record a win Saturday at the Benton Shootout. After trailing by nine at halftime, the GHS girls battled back to make it a 34-34 score with eight minutes to play. Greenville posted only five points in the final quarter and lost the game 47-38.
wgel.com
Aces Fall At Lincolnwood
The Mulberry Grove Aces travelled to Raymond Friday night and were defeated by the Lincolnwood Lancers, 64-25. Arjan Epperson totaled 11 points for Mulberry Grove. Aaron Cook and Carter Scoggins had six apiece. The junior varsity Aces were topped by Lincolnwood 54-47. The Mulberry Grove boys are back at home...
wgel.com
Aces Win On Saturday
The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces played well at home Saturday afternoon to pick up their third win of the season. Head Coach Brian Cook said the Aces played as a team and it resulted in a 66-58 win over First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon. The score was 32-32 at...
wgel.com
Blue Jays Lose In Tourney
In their first game of the James Burke Memorial Tournament Monday, the eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays were defeated by Effingham St. Anthony, 27-18. After trailing the entire first half, the Blue Jays built a five point lead in the final minute of the third quarter. The Bullpups battled back. The score was tied at 18 with three minutes remaining, then St. Anthony scored the final nine points in the game.
wgel.com
Another Successful I-70 Coaches Clinic
The annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic was held Sunday and Monday at Greenville High School. It was the 20th year that well-known college and pro coaches have been brought in to talk baseball to other baseball coaches from the Midwest. Joe Alstat, Greenville High School athletic director and assistant baseball...
wgel.com
Jane Scott
Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
wgel.com
Ross S. Myers
Ross S. Myers age 84 of North of Greenville, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with his wife Jackie at his side. A memorial service will take place on January 21st, 2023, at the 1st Christian Church in Greenville, IL from 1-3pm with Pastor Tyson Graber Officiating. Memorials in Ross’s memory may be made to Greenville University or to the Hoiles Garden Gully Reclamation Fund at the service or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.
wgel.com
Eunice L. Wernle
Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide. On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon...
wgel.com
Wilhour Announces New Office Location
Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number. The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville. The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109. Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com. Wilhour represents the...
wgel.com
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
wgel.com
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
wgel.com
Jury Trial Expected In 2021 Involuntary Manslaughter/Aggravated Battery Case
A March jury trial is expected, in Bond County Circuit Court, in the case of Anthony G. Simmons, who is facing charges in the 2021 Easter Sunday death of Terraine Betts of Greenville. Simmons is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. Earlier this month, the...
wgel.com
Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
wgel.com
City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet
The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.
