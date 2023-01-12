ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

Lady Comets Win In Tourney

The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a victory Monday afternoon in their first game of the Vandalia Tournament. Greenville High defeated Centralia 52-23. Lilly Funneman and Katie Campbell paced the Lady Comets’ offense with 14 points apiece. Charlee Stearns had eight points. The Lady Comets advance to the semifinals of...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

GHS Freshman Girls Fall To Mulberry Grove-Ramsey

The Greenville High School freshman girls played the Mulberry Grove/Ramsey team Saturday in Mulberry Grove. The Mulberry Grove girls led by three after one quarter, then took control of the game by outscoring the Lady Comets 19-1 in the second period. The final score was 54-27. Leading Mulberry Grove/Ramsey in...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Lady Comets Fall In Shootout

The Greenville Lady Comets were even with state-ranked Christopher after three quarters, but were unable to record a win Saturday at the Benton Shootout. After trailing by nine at halftime, the GHS girls battled back to make it a 34-34 score with eight minutes to play. Greenville posted only five points in the final quarter and lost the game 47-38.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Aces Fall At Lincolnwood

The Mulberry Grove Aces travelled to Raymond Friday night and were defeated by the Lincolnwood Lancers, 64-25. Arjan Epperson totaled 11 points for Mulberry Grove. Aaron Cook and Carter Scoggins had six apiece. The junior varsity Aces were topped by Lincolnwood 54-47. The Mulberry Grove boys are back at home...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
wgel.com

Aces Win On Saturday

The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces played well at home Saturday afternoon to pick up their third win of the season. Head Coach Brian Cook said the Aces played as a team and it resulted in a 66-58 win over First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon. The score was 32-32 at...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
wgel.com

Blue Jays Lose In Tourney

In their first game of the James Burke Memorial Tournament Monday, the eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays were defeated by Effingham St. Anthony, 27-18. After trailing the entire first half, the Blue Jays built a five point lead in the final minute of the third quarter. The Bullpups battled back. The score was tied at 18 with three minutes remaining, then St. Anthony scored the final nine points in the game.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Another Successful I-70 Coaches Clinic

The annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic was held Sunday and Monday at Greenville High School. It was the 20th year that well-known college and pro coaches have been brought in to talk baseball to other baseball coaches from the Midwest. Joe Alstat, Greenville High School athletic director and assistant baseball...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Jane Scott

Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
wgel.com

Ross S. Myers

Ross S. Myers age 84 of North of Greenville, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with his wife Jackie at his side. A memorial service will take place on January 21st, 2023, at the 1st Christian Church in Greenville, IL from 1-3pm with Pastor Tyson Graber Officiating. Memorials in Ross’s memory may be made to Greenville University or to the Hoiles Garden Gully Reclamation Fund at the service or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Eunice L. Wernle

Eunice L. Wernle, age 89 of Jamestown, IL, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 31, 1933, in rural Jamestown, IL, the daughter of Gustave and Wilhelmina (nee Remmert) Strotheide. On Saturday, March 2, 1957, she married Eldon...
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Wilhour Announces New Office Location

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number. The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville. The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109. Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com. Wilhour represents the...
LOUISVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson

Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
GLEN CARBON, IL
wgel.com

City Council, County Board & Unit 1 Boards To Meet

The Greenville City Council will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the municipal building. The council will consider renewing an agreement with Dan Shomon Incorporated and Strategic Partnership Alliance for consulting services. They have served as lobbying representatives for the city since December of 2021.
GREENVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy