ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Nonprofit Says Dozens Of Guinea Pigs Have Been Dumped Along I-35

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJqAB_0kCcyBH200
Photo: Getty Images

One nonprofit organization in Austin is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the Interstate-35 corridor. KXAN reported that Austin Guinea Pig Rescue has been receiving several reports fo animals in need of help.

Guinea pigs have been found along the I-35 corridor , under bridges, within bathrooms at city parks, and as far north as Round Rock.

Elizabeth Frisch , president of AGPR, said in an email, "We are getting calls weekly to come capture and rescue animals in desperate need of help, suffering from exposure, and many have health issues because they are satin breed animals (which have something called satin syndrome)."

According to Frisch, the organization suspects a breeder is behind the high volume of neglected animals . AGPR is asking for the public to help catch and hold the guinea pigs when they're spotted until AGPR can step in.

Its Welcome Wednesday! Here is Angelica - emaciated, lice, oozing eyes and sore feet. She was found - her babies could...

Posted by Austin Guinea Pig Rescue on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

AGPR has also requested that anyone behind the neglected animals call and surrender them with "no questions asked." You can reach AGPR by calling (512) 648- 6536, on Facebook , or by emailing austingpr@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy