The Sky High Farm Workwear brand is expanding its team on the heels of four new collaborations. Sky High Farm Workwear — founded by artist Dan Colen to support a nonprofit that works to alleviate food insecurity — has added veteran fashion publicist Kate Mester as its new head of programming and fundraising. Mester most recently worked as Loewe’s head of global VIP relations and held senior positions at PR Consulting.More from WWDSaint Laurent Men's Fall 2023Egonlab Men's Fall 2023Khaite Pre-Fall 2023 Quil Lemons — a photographer whose clients include Valentino, Ssense and Coach — has also joined as contributing artistic director. These...

