ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 10

Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session.  Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.  While it's still early in the week, ...
LOUISIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Russell Gage’s Girlfriend, Kentreá George

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Russell Gage suffered a neck injury and concussion while playing on January 17, 2023. Of course, his loved ones and admirers are concerned and standing by his side. Russell Gage’s girlfriend, Kentreá George, was also in the stadium during the incident. In fact, she shared a video from the ground on her Instagram Stories before the accident. Now, she has shared updates about his health, too. The NFL player’s fiancée has been with him since high school. Get to know more about the supportive WAG in this Kentreá George wiki.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Reporter Reveals She Had Miscarriage On-Air

On Wednesday, the football world a truly horrific detail regarding a former Monday Night Football reporter. In a memoir from her upcoming new memoir Warrior, Lisa Guerrero revealed the the misogynistic abuse she endured during her career - even after landing the esteemed NFL role. She was let ...
OHIO STATE
NFL

Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'

Joe Burrow has been here before. A year ago, Burrow's upstart Bengals tore through the AFC, winning their first playoff game at home before embarking on a grueling two-game road trip that each ended in heart-stopping fashion. Both wins (over the top-seeded Titans and the powerhouse Chiefs) required Burrow to find a way to move the ball while under constant duress thanks to his battered offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Move the Sticks: Chargers fire Joe Lombardi, Cowboys-Buccaneers recap & average age of remaining playoff QBs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Chargers firing OC Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/QB coach Shane Day. Next, the pair discuss the Cardinals hiring Monti Ossenfort as their new GM. After, the duo recaps the Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card matchup. Following that, the guys look at some of DJ's top 25 rookies and also hit on the average age of the remaining playoff quarterbacks. To wrap up the show, the pair break down the top college cornerback prospects.
NFL

Tom Brady offers no timeline for decision on future following one of his worst playoff performances: 'Just feels like the end of the season'

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady walked briskly off the field after the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys, 31-14, removing a baseball cap when he reached his parents and his sister at the mouth of the tunnel. Their appearance on the edge of the grass was unusual, but after a quick kiss for them, Brady was gone, leaving his mother looking emotional as she walked away hand in hand with his dad.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy