Half-price dog and puppy, cat and kitten adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter slated Saturday through Jan. 28

Old Town Actors Studio to host puppet workshop on Saturday
In the summer of 2021, Tracy Mull hosted her first puppet workshop in Pocatello. Happily she will be returning to Old Town Actors Studio on Saturday to give teens and fellow kid-at-heart-adults the inspiration, tools and permission to explore the world of puppeteering. Participants will be provided supplies and guidance...
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds.
VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
Own a piece of history: Holt Arena seats available for purchase
POCATELLO — As Idaho State University continues its renovations to Holt Arena, the public has one more chance to purchase a piece of Holt history. On Jan. 30, community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each. The sale will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served, and chairs are sold as-is.
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., Pocatello’s premier multi-purpose entertaining space, invites you to come experience the amenities of this newly renovated building, complete with event space, overnight accommodations and a tea shop on site. The Purpose Center event space is available and ready to host your next...
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdayThe Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Peking Acrobats are coming to the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello on Wednesday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets. ThursdayBarricade,...
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
Bunn, Terry Ray
Bunn Terry Ray Bunn Terry Ray Bunn, 80, passed away on December 28, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. His daughter Utahna R. Bunn was by his side at this time, as well as when his sweet wife Bonnie passed away. Terry was born in Montpelier on November 1, 1942, and later attended schools there and graduated from Bear Lake High School. He was a Vietnam Vet who served our country in the military from 1964-1966 and was also a member of the Montpelier VFW Post 3884. Terry enjoyed hand crafting miniature old western wagons, some of which are displayed in a couple of local museums. He took pride in crafting each part with great precision. He was blessed in his life with 4 beautiful children, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Bunn, who he'd known since he was 6 years old; a daughter: Warah "Bunny" Lester; and two grandsons: Robert Sean "Buddy" Elwell and Jerry Lester. No formal services will be held at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family under the Tribute Wall tab above.
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Shore, Sharon Lois
Sharon Shore Lois Shore Sharon Lois Shore, 84, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully on January 14 at a local care facility. Sharon was born June 19, 1938 in Springfield, Illinois to Richard Hughes Shank and Edna Lois Birnbaum. Growing up, Sharon lived in several different states across the west and mid-west due to her father's job. She met her husband Carey Shore in Grand Junction, CO. The two were married on December 18, 1962. After beginning their marriage in Moab, UT, the two settled in Pocatello in 1965. They had two children who they raised in Pocatello. While raising her family, Sharon was involved in the Pocatello United Methodist Church, volunteering regularly in the church office. In her later years, Sharon worked as a transcriptionist for the FBI. However, her favorite role in life was mother and caregiver to her children, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She found great joy when her family was together enjoying food, games, and summer vacations. Sharon is survived by her son Michael David Shore (Chubbuck, ID), her daughter, Victoria Lynn Shore Weaver (Spokane, WA) and her 6 grandchildren. She is now joyfully reunited with those who preceded her in death: her father Richard Hughes Shank, her mother Edna Lois Birnbaum Shank, and her brother David Wallace Shank. The family would like to thank the wonderful care teams who showed such loving kindness to Sharon in the final weeks of her life at Bingham Memorial Hospital, Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, The Gables Memory Care Facility, the ER team at Portneuf Medical Center, and Heritage Home Health & Hospice. We also thank Dr. John Fenstermaker, Gus Blad FNP-BC, and Alex Morrison for the loving care they gave to Sharon.
New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello
Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era,” Gordon wrote. Unfortunately for Gordon and other curious Mizzou supporters,...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl during local visit
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
SD25 Education Foundation increases scholarship awards and financial support for high school debate and music programs
POCATELLO — The School District 25 Education Foundation is pleased to announce the 5th annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship application is now open for submission which is marked by an increase in the scholarship award. The scholarship award increased from $2,000 to $3,000 to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at an accredited two-year, four-year or vocational school. Recipients are eligible to renew the scholarship for an additional year if requirements are met, making the potential value of the scholarship $6,000 over two years. Scholarships may be deferred for up to two years.
Poky boys earn second win over Highland this year with 61-42 victory
As halftime came to an end and the buzzer sounded to hurry things up — hey, take the court already, guys — Pocatello’s team broke the huddle on the sideline Tuesday evening. This group of guys, coaches in red jackets and players in navy jerseys, reached their hands together and prepared to take the court, ready to finish off their second win over Highland this season. They’ve done this routine so many times this year: Go into halftime. Talk about adjustments. Break the huddle. Start...
ISU commit Adrian Rodriguez is back at the DI level — where he knows he can thrive
Last fall, when he was playing at Victor Valley JUCO in California, Adrian Rodriguez made friends with two teammates. They played different positions — Rodriguez was a linebacker — but all three had one thing in common: They had previously played at Division I schools. Then circumstances forced them to take a step backward, back to the junior college ranks. “It was definitely frustrating because I had worked so hard to get to the Division I level,” Rodriguez said. ...
