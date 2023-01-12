Half-price dog and puppy, cat and kitten adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter slated Saturday through Jan. 28

Sharon Shore Lois Shore Sharon Lois Shore, 84, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully on January 14 at a local care facility. Sharon was born June 19, 1938 in Springfield, Illinois to Richard Hughes Shank and Edna Lois Birnbaum. Growing up, Sharon lived in several different states across the west and mid-west due to her father's job. She met her husband Carey Shore in Grand Junction, CO. The two were married on December 18, 1962. After beginning their marriage in Moab, UT, the two settled in Pocatello in 1965. They had two children who they raised in Pocatello. While raising her family, Sharon was involved in the Pocatello United Methodist Church, volunteering regularly in the church office. In her later years, Sharon worked as a transcriptionist for the FBI. However, her favorite role in life was mother and caregiver to her children, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She found great joy when her family was together enjoying food, games, and summer vacations. Sharon is survived by her son Michael David Shore (Chubbuck, ID), her daughter, Victoria Lynn Shore Weaver (Spokane, WA) and her 6 grandchildren. She is now joyfully reunited with those who preceded her in death: her father Richard Hughes Shank, her mother Edna Lois Birnbaum Shank, and her brother David Wallace Shank. The family would like to thank the wonderful care teams who showed such loving kindness to Sharon in the final weeks of her life at Bingham Memorial Hospital, Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center, The Gables Memory Care Facility, the ER team at Portneuf Medical Center, and Heritage Home Health & Hospice. We also thank Dr. John Fenstermaker, Gus Blad FNP-BC, and Alex Morrison for the loving care they gave to Sharon.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO