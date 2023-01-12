Read full article on original website
Related
capeandislands.org
Massachusetts legislators ease into a new session of lawmaking
Massachusetts legislators are easing into a new session of lawmaking. Well, most lawmakers. Democrats won some eastern Massachusetts state House races by margins of seven votes and one vote, but Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano is not giving them those seats just yet. He's tasked that three member House committee to evaluate the claims made by Republican opponents who contested the results. As Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, this result is not holding up the organization and work of all House lawmakers.
capeandislands.org
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings
Today's opening day at the New Mexico state legislature got off to a jarring start. Well, actually, it's been a jarring few weeks after several Democratic state lawmakers and other elected officials had their homes hit by gunfire. Last night, police arrested the alleged mastermind behind these shootings. He was a failed candidate for the legislature.
Comments / 5