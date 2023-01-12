ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC home and occult researchers’ headquarters lists for $15M

This Upper West Side townhouse offers opulence in this world — and a longtime relationship with the otherworldly. The American Society for Psychical Research, a 138-year-old nonprofit committed to studying “extraordinary or as yet unexplained phenomena,” has put its tony headquarters on the market for $15 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

We're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history

If you’re dreaming of snowy days, well … keep dreaming. Or maybe try a winter getaway from NYC because the city is experiencing a long, snow-free stretch. In fact, we’re in the midst of the fourth-longest snow-free streak since record-keeping began, according to New York Metro Weather. Today marks the 314th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias

A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the expensive new terminal A at Newark Airport

Last week, the brand-spanking new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport was officially opened to the public—and it’s looking fabulous. At $2.7 billion, the renovation is actually the largest investment in the history of the Port Authority, so you can only imagine how awesome the one-million-square-foot space is.
NEWARK, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The 9 types of subway riders you see during rush hour in NYC

As the melting pot of the city, the NYC subway promises unique people-watching every time you swipe through the turnstile. If you hop on during the morning or afternoon rush hours, the typical sights and sounds escalate to countless “you had to be there” moments. The next time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Huge downtown deals fuel strong fourth quarter for NYC retail

Real estate brokers and analysts like to put the best possible face on Manhattan’s troubled retail sector, where for every thriving and fully-leased block, there’s one that’s near-vacant. There’s some genuine good news in CBRE’s fourth-quarter retail data. A decline in availability nudged asking rents up 1.2%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Face-off at the Garden: Pols, activists blasts James Dolan, MSG owners for allegedly using facial recognition to ban unwanted fans

Benjamin Pinczewski happens to be a New York Rangers fan, and a member of a law firm currently working on a lawsuit against Madison Square Garden. When he recently attended one of the Broadway Blueshirts’ games on their home ice, he found himself unceremoniously given the boot from the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses

As part of its “Extending Transit’s Reach” plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire

NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
liveforlivemusic.com

PHOTOS: Slick Rick Celebrates Life & Hip-Hop With Brooklyn Bowl Birthday Bash

Hip-hop OG Slick Rick stopped by Brooklyn Bowl to celebrate his birthday on Friday. The event marked the 12th annual birthday celebration for the illustrious rapper and street fashion trailblazer, who rose to prominence with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew in the mid-’80s with early hip-hop classics like “The Show” and “La Di Da Di”.
BROOKLYN, NY

