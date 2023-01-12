Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC home and occult researchers’ headquarters lists for $15M
This Upper West Side townhouse offers opulence in this world — and a longtime relationship with the otherworldly. The American Society for Psychical Research, a 138-year-old nonprofit committed to studying “extraordinary or as yet unexplained phenomena,” has put its tony headquarters on the market for $15 million.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
We're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history
If you’re dreaming of snowy days, well … keep dreaming. Or maybe try a winter getaway from NYC because the city is experiencing a long, snow-free stretch. In fact, we’re in the midst of the fourth-longest snow-free streak since record-keeping began, according to New York Metro Weather. Today marks the 314th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in NYC.
Advocate
Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias
A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can ride a vintage train from 1948 along the Hudson River starting next month
The beloved Hudson River Rail Excursion is back for the year!. Starting February through November, folks will get to travel aboard two restored railroad cars from 1948, which actually have official names: Tavern-Lounge No. 43 and Hickory Creek. Tickets will go on sale on this website on January 20 and...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside the expensive new terminal A at Newark Airport
Last week, the brand-spanking new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport was officially opened to the public—and it’s looking fabulous. At $2.7 billion, the renovation is actually the largest investment in the history of the Port Authority, so you can only imagine how awesome the one-million-square-foot space is.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The iconic Titanic Memorial Lighthouse by the Seaport is getting restored
Did you know that a monument honoring those who perished on the Titanic, the British passenger liner that tragically sank back in 1912 after hitting an iceberg, was built in New York City’s Seaport District back in 1913?. Over a century after it was first erected, the 60-foot-tall Titanic...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The 9 types of subway riders you see during rush hour in NYC
As the melting pot of the city, the NYC subway promises unique people-watching every time you swipe through the turnstile. If you hop on during the morning or afternoon rush hours, the typical sights and sounds escalate to countless “you had to be there” moments. The next time...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Huge downtown deals fuel strong fourth quarter for NYC retail
Real estate brokers and analysts like to put the best possible face on Manhattan’s troubled retail sector, where for every thriving and fully-leased block, there’s one that’s near-vacant. There’s some genuine good news in CBRE’s fourth-quarter retail data. A decline in availability nudged asking rents up 1.2%...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter
While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible. The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Face-off at the Garden: Pols, activists blasts James Dolan, MSG owners for allegedly using facial recognition to ban unwanted fans
Benjamin Pinczewski happens to be a New York Rangers fan, and a member of a law firm currently working on a lawsuit against Madison Square Garden. When he recently attended one of the Broadway Blueshirts’ games on their home ice, he found himself unceremoniously given the boot from the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘We are going to live the dream’: New York pols mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Harlem
New York’s highest serving elected officials joined Reverend Al Sharpton in Harlem on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King (MLK) Day and the enduring legacy of the legendary civil rights leader. When the National Action Network (NAN) began its MLK Day celebration at about 2 p.m. on Jan....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its “Extending Transit’s Reach” plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC has two new millionaires with second-prize Mega Millions wins; Maine draws billion-dollar top prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. But New York wasn’t completely shut out of good...
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mayor Adams makes first remarks after returning from border
The mayor says that is off the table, but he will consider large venues and arenas to house migrants - he also says moving them upstate would be a win for upstate too.
liveforlivemusic.com
PHOTOS: Slick Rick Celebrates Life & Hip-Hop With Brooklyn Bowl Birthday Bash
Hip-hop OG Slick Rick stopped by Brooklyn Bowl to celebrate his birthday on Friday. The event marked the 12th annual birthday celebration for the illustrious rapper and street fashion trailblazer, who rose to prominence with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew in the mid-’80s with early hip-hop classics like “The Show” and “La Di Da Di”.
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying, “I pray you listen to the tenants.”
The Dugout, Bronx's beloved sporting goods store, closing after 47 years in business
The Dugout, a beloved sporting goods store in the Bronx, is officially closing its doors on Jan. 23.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New, 7-story, Mixed-Use Building at 41 North Street
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, mixed-use building at 41 North Street in the University Heights section of The Bronx, according to YIMBY. Located between Grand Avenue and North Street, the lot is within walking distance of the 183rd Street subway...
