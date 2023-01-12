Read full article on original website
Laramie County land owners push for annexation regulation bill
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County residents banded together Monday afternoon to advocate for a bill that would recognize the rights of landowners in independent pockets of cities. They testified during the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision meetings as representatives deliberated House Bill 73, legislation that would require municipals...
Kelly Norris named interim state forester by Governor Gordon
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as interim state forester. Norris is moving into the role following the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the state forester for 19 years. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of service...
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
Obituaries: Perez; Morgan; Goin; Clyde
Richard Austin Perez, 46, of Cheyenne, WY passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2023. Richard (Rich) was born in Rawlins, WY on January 1, 1977, to Linda (Joella) Martinez and Armando Perez. Richard attended Rawlins High School. Rich worked for several years in the oil field as well as in several restaurants in Rawlins and Cheyenne.
University of Wyoming Cowgirls surge past San Jose State
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled out a tough defensive battle Saturday afternoon on the road, defeating San Jose State 64–48. Emily Mellema was the only Cowgirl in double figures with 12, but five others scored eight or more in the victory. The first quarter was...
Third suspect arrested in manslaughter investigation near Frontier Mall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department arrested a third suspect in its investigation of a Jan. 9 shooting that killed a Triumph High School student near Frontier Mall. Detectives arrested Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a...
‘Night to Shine’ prom to offer music, dancing and fun for those with special needs
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 10, Wyomingites with special needs will be able to enjoy a fun-filled night at the annual Night to Shine prom, hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Now in its sixth year locally, the Night to Shine is a global event held in more than 80 countries and all 50 states, and it aims to celebrate those with special needs. The event is open to all special needs individuals ages 14 and up. The prom — which is free to attend — will be hosted at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Drive, and will last from 6 to 9 p.m.
