ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Tibia and fibula of a longneck sauropod discovered near Cañon City

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrD5e_0kCcqLNy00

An excavation team in southern Colorado has unearthed two dinosaur fossils. They belong to a longneck sauropod dinosaur, according to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center in Cañon City.

The museum will be presenting the fossils to the public later this month. It shared the news this week in a Facebook post explaining that the bones are a tibia and a fibula. The discovery was originally made by someone who "stumbled on" one of the fossils and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. So far it hasn't been revealed exactly where the bones were found but it is presumably in Fremont County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emGCH_0kCcqLNy00
Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center

Sauropods are plant-eating, four-legged dinosaurs with long necks and tails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjFUc_0kCcqLNy00
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The excavation team was put together by the museum, the BLM and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

After the fossils are revealed to the public on Jan. 21, museum staff and members of the Western Interior Paleontological Society will be working to prepare and preserve them in the museum's program room. Visitors to the museum will be able to "observe our trained volunteers in action prepping the fossils."

Get more information about the museum at their website museum.canoncity.org if you're planning a visit to see the fossils.

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO

Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Cripple Creek Hits Preliminary Infrastructure Jackpot

The city of Cripple Creek has hit a preliminary jackpot in its quest for $10 million-plus in infrastructure payouts. Last week, in a short meeting, mostly capped by awards, City Administrator Frank Salvato announced good news on the grant front, a critical part of the city’s efforts to attract workforce housing.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Local brewery closing its doors after 15 years

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rocky Mountain Brewery has announced they will close their doors at the beginning of February after nearly 15 years serving brews to southeastern Colorado Springs. Rocky Mountain Brewery posted about the closure on Facebook, saying that the brewery had been put up for sale in June of 2022 but they had expected […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County

As Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment.  "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga.  Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said.  Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care."  While the occasional...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

SNAP increased pandemic benefits coming to an end

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount, after recent congressional action brought large changes to SNAP. According to a press release from El Paso County, during the pandemic, state and federal governments approved increased payments for those receiving funds through […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy