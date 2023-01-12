Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
US-China officials to meet on economy, aim to ease tension
ZURICH — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits down with her Chinese counterpart Wednesday in the highest-ranking contact between the two countries since their presidents agreed to look for ways to improve relations that have grown increasingly strained in recent years. Yellen's first face-to-face meeting with...
psychologytoday.com
Restorative Justice as a Trauma-Informed Approach
The American criminal system can be retraumatizing for all those involved. Restorative justice is a philosophy and a set of practices that aims to repair the harm caused by criminal behavior. Trauma-informed care is an approach to providing services that recognize the impact of trauma on individuals. A restorative approach...
Comments / 0