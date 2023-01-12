Read full article on original website
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Showtime the Week of Jan. 16, 2023
Find out what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 16, 2023.
Polygon
10 true crime series and movies that are actually good
Few genres contain the gap in quality between best and worst like true crime. The best of true crime is not only gripping in its storytelling, but revealing in what it tells us about each other and the place crime occupies in our society. The worst of true crime can be exploitative or downright cruel, taking advantage of our worst instincts as amateur detectives (or just as nosy people).
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
ComicBook
Chucky Series Gets New Streaming Home
While Chucky fans remain on the edge of their seats about the potential for a third season of the hit series, the show has now found a new home for streaming. The first season of the series remains available on Peacock, but as of this week the horror-centric service Shudder is now also streaming Chucky season one. Chucky's second season has yet to become available for streaming despite its season finale airing back in November. Fans have been eager to hear if the show will return for a third season ever since, especially after the series concluded its run with yet another cliffhanger ending.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Unveils More Than 30 Korean Series and Movies for 2023
Last year was another major year for Korean content on Netflix. The zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead made a killer impression and became the most-viewed non-English TV series on the platform in 2022 with more than 650 million hours viewed. Not only that, the series was the fifth most-viewed TV series overall on Netflix l last year behind Stranger Things Season 4, Wednesday, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Bridgerton Season 2.
HBO Max 'goes down' as The Last Of Us debuts sparking fan fury
HBO Max users reported issues when trying to stream The Last Of Us as the series finally made its debut on January 15.
TVGuide.com
How HBO's The Last of Us Adapted the Most Iconic Scene From the Video Game
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from the series premiere of The Last of Us! Read at your own risk]. The Last of Us is finally here. The series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the award-winning 2013 PlayStation game arrived on Sunday and set fans of the game and those who've never played it on a whirlwind journey through a world where a particularly nasty kind of fungus has evolved to take over human brains and control its hosts with one objective in mind: to spread the infection. The premiere began with a 1960s talk show that set up the science of the impending outbreak before jumping to 2003 in Austin, Texas, to introduce us to Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) going to work on his 36th birthday despite the protest of his teenage daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), who wants to have a proper celebration for her dad. In the background, a radio report mentions a crisis in Jakarta, Indonesia, that the Millers are completely unaware will burn their world to the ground in less than 18 hours.
wegotthiscovered.com
All upcoming Blumhouse movies releasing in 2023 and beyond
The New Year has just arrived, and Blumhouse Productions has done it again. The studio broke through the January doldrums to release M3GAN, and it’s already a smash hit with moviegoers and promises to only grow as word spreads about its warped, bloody take on artificial intelligence. At this...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More
The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
ComicBook
Violent Night Coming to Home Video With Deleted and Extended Scenes
A new holiday classic was born last month with Violent Night, a film that pits Santa Clause himself against a group of paramilitary home intruders, which originally landed in theaters in early December before becoming available as an in-home rental and a Digital HD download right before Christmas. The expedited in-home release was to allow as many audiences as possible to get into the holiday spirit, though an upcoming Collector's Edition Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD release will bring with it various special features and additional content not previously made available. Violent Night gets its Collector's Edition on Digital HD on January 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 24th.
