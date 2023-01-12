Read full article on original website
Will Trent's Canine Companion Betty Is the True Star of 'Will Trent' — There Is No Debate
Step aside, Sherlock — Will Trent (Ramón Rodrìguez) is Atlanta's resident detective for a reason. The titular star of ABC's latest crime procedural Will Trent is known for letting nothing get past him — except his iconic canine companion, Betty, when she stole Will's heart. Article...
Callie Haverda on Filming 'That '90s Show' in Front of a Live Audience: "I Was Very Scared' (EXCLUSIVE)
The gang is hanging out once again in Point Place, Wis. The cast of the popular early 2000s sitcom That '70s Show are reviving their roles for a spinoff series aptly titled That '90s Show. Set in 1995, Eric and Donna Forman — along with their 14-year-old daughter Leia — are visiting Kitty and Red in the small suburban town. Looking for a bit of independence and a summer she will never forget, Leia decides to remain in Point Place with her grandparents until the school year begins.
'Will Trent' Star Ramón Rodríguez and Author Karin Slaughter Open up About Will's Dyslexia (EXCLUSIVE)
If there's one procedural capturing the hearts and minds of television viewers right now, it's ABC's Will Trent. Based on the bestselling books of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the television adaptation of Will Trent sees actor Ramón Rodríguez take on the role of Will Trent, who endured a rough life in Atlanta's foster care system and emerged to become a special agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
How Did the Original 'Night Court' Series End? The Comedy Is Being Revived on NBC
Everyone who has ever worked a night shift knows that the vibe is just different in the dark at work, from the job itself to your co-workers. No sitcom series embodied the late night shift vibe better than NBC's Night Court, a comedy show that ran from January 1984 to May 1992.
From MTV to HGTV: Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's Careers Are Growing — as Are Their Kiddos! Meet the Fam
If you watched the Teen Mom franchise back in the day, you likely remember Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer quite well. The bubbly South Dakota native actually started out on 16 and Pregnant, where viewers watched her face an uncertain future and an even more uncertain relationship with her baby's father, Adam Lind.
Selena Gomez and Her Sister Aren't Here for the Hate, Thank You
Singer and actor Selena Gomez, 30, has grown up in the public eye and over the years has been faced with her fair share of criticism, from her relationship choices to comments on her physique. Unfortunately, it appears the “My Mind and Me” songstress has once again fallen victim to body shaming.
The ‘Avatar 2’ Box Office Numbers Seemingly Have No End, Much Like 'The Way of Water'
Like Reya says in Avatar: The Way of Water, “The way of water has no beginning and no end.” So too is the box office power of the James Cameron-helmed film, which debuted in theaters more than a decade after its predecessor. Article continues below advertisement. Indeed, Avatar...
‘Night Court’ Is Back on NBC! But Does the Concept Actually Exist?
NBC’s beloved Night Court is back. A continuation of the Emmy award-winning nine-season sitcom airing from 1984 to 1992, the series revival will explore the outlandish criminal cases inside Manhattan’s municipal court once more. Only this time, Judge Harry T. Stone’s daughter, Abby Stone, will oversee the night shift shenanigans.
Comedian Heather McDonald Finally Addresses Her Infamous On-Stage Fainting Spell
The internet can be a strange and fickle beast. It never forgets, which can be both a blessing and a curse. Take comedian Heather McDonald, for example. In February 2022 she fainted while performing on stage at the Tempe Improv in Arizona. Now nearly a year later, the video of the infamous faint has resurfaced somewhat, pushing Heather to address it. What's the status of her health now? We got the juicy scoop.
Netflix Could Lose Subscribers if It Continues to Cancel Popular Shows — so Why Does the Streamer Do It?
In this day and age, is it even worth sitting down and binging a Netflix original series? Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard that the popular streaming service has a trend of canceling shows that not only win over the critics, but maintain top spots in the Top 10 ranking and gain significant followings on social media.
We Lowkey Loved 'Witches of East End'! Why Was It Canceled and Will It Ever Return?
A series about a family of witches living in a quaint seaside town? Is this a nautical, magical spin on Gilmore Girls? No, it's the Witches of East End, and the greatest tragedy of 2014 was when Lifetime canceled the series after only two seasons. Article continues below advertisement. The...
'Glee' Alum and Musician Cory Monteith Was on His Way to a Massive Net Worth Before His Passing
There’s no way to think about Fox’s hit musical series Glee without remembering Cory Monteith. Cory, who portrayed Finn Hudson, was the star quarterback conflicted about joining Glee club and facing criticism from fellow jocks. Upon joining the cast, Cory began a relationship with fellow lead Lea Michele....
'The Last of Us' Is Finally out on HBO! Here's Refresher on the Original Game's Story
Few live-action adaptations of beloved video games have reached the heights of The Last of Us on HBO. The new series adapts the critically-acclaimed PlayStation title that was first released in 2013 on the PS3. Much like the original game, the series centers on Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a rugged smuggler tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States in an effort to develop a cure for a monstrous fungal disease.
Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’
How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
Fans of 'The Circle' Want To Know All Bout Comedian Tom Houghton's Girlfriend
Season 5 of The Circle filmed in the summer of 2021, and a lot can change from when a Netflix show films and when it actually drops on the streaming platform. Even so, fans are curious about cast member Tom Hougton's girlfriend. When Tom arrives on The Circle, his girlfriend,...
AMC Owns the Rights to a Ton of Anne Rice Works and Here's How They Should Handle It
In May 2020, AMC announced that it purchased the rights to 18 pieces of Anne Rice's work. Since then, we have been (dark) gifted Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire and, as of the time of this writing, are nearing the halfway mark of Mayfair Witches. This incredible undertaking has been dubbed Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. And while AMC is pretty tight-lipped about what that means, we've decided to sink our fangs into how this should go. It should be a bloody good time.
Why Did Lisa Robin Kelly Leave 'That '70s Show'? Remembering the Late Starlet
The late actress Lisa Robin Kelly began her career in Hollywood on television staples such as Married... with Children, The X-Files, Charmed, and the cult classic film Jawbreaker. However, fans of That '70s Show might recognize Lisa from her role as Laurie Forman, the older sister of the main character Eric Forman, on the Fox sitcom.
Camille Lamb Was Fired on 'Below Deck' – But Is She Really Gone for Good?
Season 10 of Below Deck introduces a handful of new cast members here to prove themselves on the St. David. Among them is deckhand / stewardess Camille Lamb. However, her time as a reality TV deckhand may be short-lived. When she's let go in the Jan. 16 episode, it's a shock for her and now fans are wondering why Camille was fired on Below Deck.
Were Cory Monteith and Lea Michele Engaged? They Talked About a Future Together
Trigger warning: This article mentions drug overdose. Beloved Glee star Cory Monteith died in 2013 at the age of 31 after overdosing on drugs and alcohol. At the time of his shocking passing, the actor had been dating his co-star Lea Michele. Article continues below advertisement. In light of a...
There Are Rumors That Drew Taggart Is Dating Selena Gomez — But Is It True?
As one-half of the award-winning, world-renowned electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart has enjoyed quite a bit of success in the music world over the last decade or so. Aside from his accomplishments in music, Drew has also had some solid success in the romantic department, having been linked to a series of high-profile women over the years.
