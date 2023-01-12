ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Callie Haverda on Filming 'That '90s Show' in Front of a Live Audience: "I Was Very Scared' (EXCLUSIVE)

The gang is hanging out once again in Point Place, Wis. The cast of the popular early 2000s sitcom That '70s Show are reviving their roles for a spinoff series aptly titled That '90s Show. Set in 1995, Eric and Donna Forman — along with their 14-year-old daughter Leia — are visiting Kitty and Red in the small suburban town. Looking for a bit of independence and a summer she will never forget, Leia decides to remain in Point Place with her grandparents until the school year begins.
Distractify

'Will Trent' Star Ramón Rodríguez and Author Karin Slaughter Open up About Will's Dyslexia (EXCLUSIVE)

If there's one procedural capturing the hearts and minds of television viewers right now, it's ABC's Will Trent. Based on the bestselling books of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the television adaptation of Will Trent sees actor Ramón Rodríguez take on the role of Will Trent, who endured a rough life in Atlanta's foster care system and emerged to become a special agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Selena Gomez and Her Sister Aren't Here for the Hate, Thank You

Singer and actor Selena Gomez, 30, has grown up in the public eye and over the years has been faced with her fair share of criticism, from her relationship choices to comments on her physique. Unfortunately, it appears the “My Mind and Me” songstress has once again fallen victim to body shaming.
Distractify

Comedian Heather McDonald Finally Addresses Her Infamous On-Stage Fainting Spell

The internet can be a strange and fickle beast. It never forgets, which can be both a blessing and a curse. Take comedian Heather McDonald, for example. In February 2022 she fainted while performing on stage at the Tempe Improv in Arizona. Now nearly a year later, the video of the infamous faint has resurfaced somewhat, pushing Heather to address it. What's the status of her health now? We got the juicy scoop.
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

'The Last of Us' Is Finally out on HBO! Here's Refresher on the Original Game's Story

Few live-action adaptations of beloved video games have reached the heights of The Last of Us on HBO. The new series adapts the critically-acclaimed PlayStation title that was first released in 2013 on the PS3. Much like the original game, the series centers on Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a rugged smuggler tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States in an effort to develop a cure for a monstrous fungal disease.
COLORADO STATE
WWD

Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’

How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
Distractify

AMC Owns the Rights to a Ton of Anne Rice Works and Here's How They Should Handle It

In May 2020, AMC announced that it purchased the rights to 18 pieces of Anne Rice's work. Since then, we have been (dark) gifted Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire and, as of the time of this writing, are nearing the halfway mark of Mayfair Witches. This incredible undertaking has been dubbed Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. And while AMC is pretty tight-lipped about what that means, we've decided to sink our fangs into how this should go. It should be a bloody good time.
Distractify

Why Did Lisa Robin Kelly Leave 'That '70s Show'? Remembering the Late Starlet

The late actress Lisa Robin Kelly began her career in Hollywood on television staples such as Married... with Children, The X-Files, Charmed, and the cult classic film Jawbreaker. However, fans of That '70s Show might recognize Lisa from her role as Laurie Forman, the older sister of the main character Eric Forman, on the Fox sitcom.
Distractify

Camille Lamb Was Fired on 'Below Deck' – But Is She Really Gone for Good?

Season 10 of Below Deck introduces a handful of new cast members here to prove themselves on the St. David. Among them is deckhand / stewardess Camille Lamb. However, her time as a reality TV deckhand may be short-lived. When she's let go in the Jan. 16 episode, it's a shock for her and now fans are wondering why Camille was fired on Below Deck.
Distractify

There Are Rumors That Drew Taggart Is Dating Selena Gomez — But Is It True?

As one-half of the award-winning, world-renowned electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart has enjoyed quite a bit of success in the music world over the last decade or so. Aside from his accomplishments in music, Drew has also had some solid success in the romantic department, having been linked to a series of high-profile women over the years.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
30K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy