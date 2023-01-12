Sure, putting hard pants back on after three years of sweats can hurt. But is it really that bad?. The answer is yes, for some workers. More than one in four (26%) would rather get a root canal—the notoriously painful dental procedure—than work in their offices five days a week, according to job site Monster’s new Work Watch Report. Monster surveyed 1,806 U.S. workers across industries about the return to office in September 2022.

