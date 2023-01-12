Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
CNBC
The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CNBC
If you want higher pay, your chances are better now than in 6 months, says expert: 'Make your moves as soon as possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Washington Examiner
Happy New Year: 2023 is going to be worse
Our country’s economic journey throughout 2022 is one for the books. We had the highest inflation in 40 years , the highest mortgage rates in 20 years , and the worst stock market declines in 14 years . People are still struggling to pay bills, reduce debt, and save money, with average weekly earnings adjusted for inflation down 3% year over year .
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
Millennials are now the 'roommate generation' after being squeezed out of homeownership by high housing costs, said Redfin CEO
"The only solution is for home prices to fall," Glenn Kelman said of the struggle millennial homebuyers face during a Barron's Live podcast episode.
Quartz
Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage
The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
24 high-paying jobs for people who hate math
Luckily, there are plenty of high-paying jobs for those who can't stand the thought of crunching numbers and sifting through data all day.
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New ARPA Grants of $10,000 to $180K are Now Available
Even though the recovery from the pandemic is getting better, there are still tens of thousands of businesses still dealing with its ramifications. In order to address these challenges, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) continues to provide substantial amounts of grant funds for small businesses across the nation. The...
Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal
Sure, putting hard pants back on after three years of sweats can hurt. But is it really that bad?. The answer is yes, for some workers. More than one in four (26%) would rather get a root canal—the notoriously painful dental procedure—than work in their offices five days a week, according to job site Monster’s new Work Watch Report. Monster surveyed 1,806 U.S. workers across industries about the return to office in September 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla cuts the Model 3 and Model Y price in the US by up to 31% with subsidy as more trims qualify
After two years of rampant increases, Tesla is now beginning to directly lower the price of its bestselling electric vehicles in the US, too. The Model 3 and Model Y price cut move follows a similar global pattern, especially in China where the Model 3 price was recently reduced by the whopping 14%.
Comments / 1