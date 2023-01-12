ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
money.com

Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
msn.com

The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Washington Examiner

Happy New Year: 2023 is going to be worse

Our country’s economic journey throughout 2022 is one for the books. We had the highest inflation in 40 years , the highest mortgage rates in 20 years , and the worst stock market declines in 14 years . People are still struggling to pay bills, reduce debt, and save money, with average weekly earnings adjusted for inflation down 3% year over year .
Quartz

Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage

The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: New ARPA Grants of $10,000 to $180K are Now Available

Even though the recovery from the pandemic is getting better, there are still tens of thousands of businesses still dealing with its ramifications. In order to address these challenges, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) continues to provide substantial amounts of grant funds for small businesses across the nation. The...
Fortune

Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

Sure, putting hard pants back on after three years of sweats can hurt. But is it really that bad?. The answer is yes, for some workers. More than one in four (26%) would rather get a root canal—the notoriously painful dental procedure—than work in their offices five days a week, according to job site Monster’s new Work Watch Report. Monster surveyed 1,806 U.S. workers across industries about the return to office in September 2022.

