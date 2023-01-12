I learned very quickly when playing one of my first Dungeons & Dragons campaigns that my character wasn’t always going to be the main character. That was fine by me, since as a timid newbie, I was more than happy to play a supporting role in other people’s stories. But I also very quickly learned that in order for the party to connect, for the story to be as engaging as possible, a good DM will find a way to give everyone their own Main Character Moment — while also furthering along the overarching storyline.

