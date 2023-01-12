Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Netflix’s Power Rangers reunion tease is nostalgia at its most bittersweet
It’s hard to talk about Power Rangers history without getting a little sad. Power Rangers: Once & Always is a stark reminder of that, a Netflix special that will reunite some of the original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a 30th anniversary celebration. The video promoting...
Polygon
Attack on Titan’s final season roars to life this March
The official Japanese Twitter account for Attack on Titan, the post-apocalyptic fantasy action series by manga author Hajime Isayama, announced on Tuesday that the final season of the anime, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (no, seriously, they swear this time this is actually the final season), will premiere on March 4.
Polygon
The Legend of Vox Machina is more D&D than ever, and it works
I learned very quickly when playing one of my first Dungeons & Dragons campaigns that my character wasn’t always going to be the main character. That was fine by me, since as a timid newbie, I was more than happy to play a supporting role in other people’s stories. But I also very quickly learned that in order for the party to connect, for the story to be as engaging as possible, a good DM will find a way to give everyone their own Main Character Moment — while also furthering along the overarching storyline.
Polygon
The Last of Us creators had to make Pedro Pascal’s Joel softer than in the games
The Last of Us looks a lot like the video game that inspired it, but don’t mistake that for damning it with faint praise. The HBO series’ weathered apocalyptic look is often lifted straight from a game known for looking cinematic and full even at its most ruthless and brutal. Everything is captured with excruciating detail, including Joel, played now by Pedro Pascal. But in The Last of Us TV show, Joel isn’t quite the man he was — and that’s by design.
Polygon
The Sims 4 is getting new micro-content for skivvies and your privy
Maxis announced on Tuesday that The Sims 4 will be expanded with two new kits, which are the smallest form of DLC for the massively popular life simulation game. Kits focus on small-scale, niche parts of a Sim’s life — in this case, their underwear, and the stuff they keep around their bathroom. The Simtimates Collection Kit and the Bathroom Clutter Kit will be available on PC and consoles on Jan. 19.
Polygon
John Wick director signs on for Rainbow Six movie
John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been recruited to direct Rainbow Six, a live-action adaptation of Tom Clancy’s 1998 thriller novel that spawned the video game franchise of the same name, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount’s Rainbow Six movie will reportedly star Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, reprising his role as the character from the 2021 movie Without Remorse, also based on a Clancy book.
Polygon
There’s already a perfect sequel to Prey right under Disney’s nose
The repeatability of the Predator franchise is its true strength. Who needs an overarching canon when all a movie needs is some fun characters, good action, and the answer to a question like “How would a Roman legion react to a Predator attack?” From such humble questions come instant cult classics like Prey, which pitted an aspiring Comanche warrior against the alien hunter.
Polygon
Should you look up the ending of The Last of Us?
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us may be one of gaming’s biggest blockbusters, but it’s safe to say that HBO’s The Last of Us TV series introduced the zombie epic’s acclaimed, contentious story to a whole new audience. And at least some of that audience is wondering: “How does this all end?”
Comments / 0