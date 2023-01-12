Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
How a Jamal Crawford text inspired Jayson Tatum to score 50 points vs. Hornets
Jayson Tatum passed up one chance to score 50 points earlier this season and Jamal Crawford made sure he didn’t go it again on Monday against the Hornets. Tatum explained how the retired guard and current NBA on TNT analyst was front and center in his mind as he had a chance to go for 50 points in the closing seconds of Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets on Monday. The All-Star forward drilled a pull-up 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining to give himself a season-high 51 points in the victory, the seventh time in his career he’s notched 50 points in a game with Boston.
Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball
Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
Robert Williams injects life into Celtics in comeback win over Hornets
With the Celtics laboring through the early parts of Saturday’s game against the Hornets, they looked like the same team that had struggled against sub-.500 teams all season. Charlotte’s shot-making built up an early 16-point lead, and C’s coach Joe Mazzulla called timeouts that were two minutes apart to try to slow down the Hornets.
David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha each score twice as Bruins drub Flyers, 6-0
BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.
Curtis Givens, Montverde basketball top Sunrise Christian during final day of Hoophall Classic (photos)
SPRINGFIELD – During one of the final matches of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday, fans witnessed an impressive battle featuring two of the nation’s top-five teams in Montverde boys basketball and Sunrise Christian Academy, with seven of ESPN’s Top 100 commits playing against each other.
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman playing like a No. 1 goalie again in backup role
BOSTON — Because much of the night centered on David Krejci’s 1,000-game milestone and the offense’s dominant effort in the Bruins’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Jeremy Swayman performance got lost in the shuffle. But Swayman, who has been Boston’s No. 2 goalie this season,...
How to watch Bruins vs. Flyers for free on MLK Day
The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey but the Philadelphia Flyers are red-hot and winners of three in a row. The two teams square off on MLK Day, Jan. 16, at 1:07 p.m. ET in Boston. The Bruins have won their last three meetings with Philly. More from...
Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Hoophall Classic matchup stacked with NBA pedigree
SPRINGFIELD — Monday’s boys basketball matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christopher Columbus High School showcased everything that the Hoophall Classic is when it’s at its best. Two of the best teams in the country faced off in front of a standing-room only crowd in Blake Arena on...
