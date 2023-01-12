Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Reveals if ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Could Return for Season 2
The Walking Dead may have concluded, but walker addicts need not worry—they have three new spinoff series coming in the next year featuring five of the series' most popular characters. Not just that, though, but existing spin-offs may well be continuing. One such spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, was a different take on the world—an anthology series, featuring one-off episodes based around new characters, and some returning ones as well. The first season featured actors like Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Danny Ramirez, and originally aired in August 2022.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals Lo'ak Will Replace Jake as Narrator for 'Avatar 3'
As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves across the worldwide box office, James Cameron has provided more insight into what's in store for the third installment. Via an interview on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, the director has revealed that Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), one of several prominent new characters in the second installment, will take over the mantle as the next narrator of the franchise.
Collider
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
Collider
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Collider
How to Watch 'Missing': Showtimes and Streaming Status For the 'Searching' Sequel
Over the years, we've seen several talented directors and screenwriters take the idea of technological horror and thriller stories and use it to create interesting, thought-provoking, and enjoyable movies for the big screen. As movies like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018) made waves at the box office on a shoestring budget, technological thrillers have proven to be a genre-defying experiment. As a follow-up to Searching, Missing, directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, is the most recent entry on the list. However, the two plots are unrelated, making the franchise something of an anthology series.
Collider
Sam Raimi Should Only Be Given a Budget of $30mil and Stick to Horror Movies
Sometimes, when you've ridden the highest of highs for long enough, it's best to just hang things up and take it back to basics. That's the case with Sam Raimi, one of the most beloved filmmakers of the last 40 years. The man has taken the helm at some of the biggest projects that Hollywood has to offer with his Spider-Man trilogy, Oz the Great and Powerful, and recent Doctor Strange sequel, yet if you look at his entire filmography, his lower budget films tend to have a higher hit record. Not necessarily in a box office sense, but in a quality sense. Raimi's strengths have always shined greater when he was given less, requiring him to get more creative with the means that he is given rather than leaning on behemoth budgets from studios. Despite corporate hands meddling with Spider-Man 3, Oz, and Multiverse of Madness, Raimi has continued to go back to these studios only to deliver middling films - middling films that show strokes of genius when the man is given sparse moments of freedom. It's time Raimi cut his budgets down, took back the control of his works, and returned to directing low budget horror films.
Collider
Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed?
The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.
Collider
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
Collider
From 'Black Mirror' to 'Attack on Titan': 10 Best Dystopian Shows, According to IMDb
Viewers cannot get enough of dystopian TV series. With the recent series release of HBO's The Last of Us, that obsession is still going strong. Whatever the appeal of watching these shows may be, whether it is an awful future with a tyrannical government like in the series The Handmaid's Tale or the collapse of civilization in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the genre of dystopia has its ominous hooks in viewers.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the “Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."
Collider
Adam Sandler’s Career Shows a Reverence for Past Comedy Legends
Adam Sandler is 56 years old, though it's not hard to remember when the comedy mega-star was but a young gun. Sandler established himself as a fixture on Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s, where his low-concept, endearingly out-there comedy stylings earned him legions of fans, as well as a handful of skeptics among the show’s old guard. In his Happy Gilmore days, Sandler was the rare star who was also an acquired taste in certain circles. To adolescent boys, he was nothing less than a goofball hero. To parents... well, perhaps they simply couldn’t wrap their heads around why the sight of a man screaming at a golf ball might be very, very funny.
Collider
Adam Warlock Suits Up in New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Image
Marvel has released a new image for the third installment of the Guardians of The Galaxy franchise. The new image shows Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a genetically engineered character with a rich a complex background in the comics. After the post-credits scene in Thor: The Dark World revealed a cocoon,...
Collider
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is How I Met Your Father Season 2 Coming Out?. Is There a Trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2?. What Do We Know About the How I Met Your Father Season 2 Plot?. Who Will Be Back For How I Met Your Father Season 2?. Ted...
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' Posters Put the Characters in the Heart of the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has released new posters for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie. The posters feature our hero, his family of fighters, the big bad villain - Kang The Conqueror, and the currently mysterious character, Roi Krylar. The Marvel Studios poster release comes as fans anticipate the debut of the movie on February 17.
Collider
'The Last of Us's Humor Makes Its Characters More Compelling
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us.The Last of Us games are known for their brutal violence, shocking deaths, and seemingly hopeless situations, but amidst all the despair and horror there is a surprising amount of warmth and humor as well. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us uses biting retorts and dark comedy to make its characters relatable and compelling, an excellent tactic for a show that has the difficult task of compressing the original game's travel sequences, replete with casual conversation, into a narrative that fits the time constraints and expectations of television.
Collider
Mike Judge's 'Beavis & Butt-Head' Season 1 Sets DVD Release Date
After several years away from our screens, Mike Judge brought back his acclaimed 90s animated series Beavis and Butthead last August. Season 1 premiered on Paramount+, earning much acclaim from audiences and critics alike. As fans continue to wait for updates on the second season, Paramount+ has announced that the first season will soon be made available for physical purchase.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Co-Creator Reveals Original Opening Sequence for Episode 1
HBO's adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us has finally debuted amongst great fanfare and hype — and initial responses suggest it was well worth the time and investment on the network's part. Premiering to critical acclaim from both fans and audiences, the show —...
Collider
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity
Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
Collider
Anna Kendrick on 'Alice, Darling' and the Bad Rumors Swirling About Actors
Anna Kendrick has already made quite the mark on this industry with an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air, a hit franchise with the Pitch Perfect films and then some, but she’s in the process of furthering her influence in a big new way — by working behind the lens as well.
Comments / 0